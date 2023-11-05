AS Monaco vs Stade Brest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for AS Monaco vs Stade Brest live, as well as the latest information from Luis II Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match AS Monaco vs Stade Brest live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch AS Monaco vs Stade Brest match live on TV and online?
The AS Monaco vs Stade Brest match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is AS Monaco vs Stade Brest?
This is the kick-off time for the AS Monaco vs Stade Brest match on November 5, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 13:05 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 12:05 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 13:05 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 12:05 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 11:05 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 11:05 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 18:05 hrs. -
Mexico: 10:05 hrs. -
Paraguay: 12:05 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 11:05 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 13:05 hrs. - Star +
Key player at Stade Brest
One of the players to keep in mind in Stade Brest is Roman Del Castillo, the 27 year old French born center forward, has played 10 games so far in Ligue 1, in the total of games he already has three assists and three goals, these against; RC Lens twice and Le Havre.
Key player at AS Monaco
One of the most outstanding players in AS Monaco is Aleksandr Golovin, the 27-year-old Russian-born attacking midfielder, has played nine matches in the current edition of Ligue 1, in the total of matches he already has one assist and four goals, these against; RC Lens, Lorient and Metz on two occasions.
History AS Monaco vs Stade Brest
In total, the two teams have met 30 times, AS Monaco dominates the record with 18 wins, there have been five draws and Stade Brest has won seven meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by AS Monaco with 53 goals to Stade Brest's 22.
Actuality - Stade Brest
Stade Brest has been developing a good role in the current edition of Ligue 1, because after playing a total of 10 games, is in the number six position in the standings with 15 points, this after winning four games, drawing three and losing three, leaving a goal difference of 0, this after scoring 11 goals and conceding 11.
- Last five matches
OGC Nice 0 - 0 Stade Brest
Stade Brest 1 - 1 Toulouse
LOSC Lille 1 - 0 Stade Brest
Stade Brest 2 - 3 Paris Saint Germain
Actuality - AS Monaco
AS Monaco has been having a very good performance in Ligue 1 2023-2024, because after playing 10 matches they are in the number three position in the standings with 20 points, this score was achieved after winning six matches, drawing two and losing two, they have also scored 23 goals and conceded 14, for a goal difference of +9.
- Last five matches
AS Monaco 3 - 2 Olympique Marseille
Reims 1 - 3 AS Monaco
AS Monaco 2 - 1 Metz
LOSC Lille 2 - 0 AS Monaco
The match will be played at the Louis II Stadium
The match between AS Monaco and Stade Brest will take place at the Louis II Stadium in the city of Monaco (Monaco), the stadium is where the AS Monaco Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1985 and has a capacity for approximately 18,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match AS Monaco vs Stade Brest, valid for matchday 11 of the Ligue 1 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
