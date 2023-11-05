AS Roma vs Lecce LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Lega Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Roma vs Lecce live, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Roma vs Lecce live online
The match will be broadcasted on CBS television, and you can watch it on ViX streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Probables Lineups
AS Roma: Rui Patricio, D. Llorente, G. Mancini, Evan N’Dicka, N. Zalewski, Edoardo Bove, H. Aouar, B. Cristante, R. Kristensen, R. Lukaku, A. Belotti.
US Lecce: W. Falcone, A. Gallo, M. Pongracic, F. Baschirotto, V. Gendrey, J. Gonzalez, Hamza Rafia, Y. Ramadani, Lameck Banda, P. Almqvist, N. Krstovic
Key player - Lecce
Nikola Krstovic, the Montenegrin striker who is the team's top scorer. In the season, he completes 9 Serie A matches, with four goals and no assists so far.
Key Player- AS Roma
Romelu Lukaku, the Belgian striker who arrived at Roma at the express request of coach José Mourinho, after playing the previous season with Inter Milan. In the season, he completed 8 matches in Serie A, with five goals and so far no assists. Mou has given confidence to the Belgian panther, and he has been responding with goals.
Game referees
These will be the referees of the match AS Roma vs US Lecce. Referee: ANDREA COLOMBO Assistant Referee 1: GIOVANNI BACCINI Assistant Referee 2: DAMIANO MARGANI Fourth Official: FRANCESCO FOURNEAU V.A.R.: LORENZO MAGGIONI A.V.A.R.: MARCO PICCININI
Lecce look to break their negative streak
In Serie A, Lecce have gone five games without a win, after a brilliant start, where they recorded an unbeaten run of matches (3G, 2E). This Sunday, they will try to pull off a surprise in Rome, and thus complete a 2 out of 2 against the capital's rivals this season. Lecce is in eleventh place in the league with 13 points from 10 games.
Roma seek victory ahead of Derby
The Roman team has to look for the victory at home before the derby of the capital, Jose Mourinho's team comes from losing to Inter, so they need the three points against Lecce and thus arrive in a better position for what is coming. Roma is in ninth place in the league with 14 points from 10 games.
The Stadium
The Stadio Olimpico di Roma is home to AS Roma and SS Lazio. The stadium was inaugurated in 1937 and has a capacity of 72698 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of AS Roma vs Lecce, matchday 11 of the LEGA Serie A. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, at 11:00 am.