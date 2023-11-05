Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Photo: Agency

No te despegues de acá para seguir el Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano en vivo de la LaLiga 2023

Follow the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano live score here. Everything you need to know about this match corresponding to matchday 12 of LaLiga is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home of Real Madrid. Don't miss a single detail of the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Real Madrid - Rayo Vallecano live on TV, your options are: Paramount

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount +

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano match on November 5 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 4:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 5:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 5:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 4:00 PM on TUDN and ViX

Spain: 9:00 P to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:00 PM on Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes, ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 5:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 5:00 PM to be confirmed

Last lineup Real Madrid

Kepa; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Tchouaméni; Bellingham, Rodrygo y Vinicius Jr.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this América vs Xolos Tijuana will be Juan Martínez Munuera; Jorge Figueroa Vázquez, first line; Eduardo Prieto Iglesias, second line; the fourth assistant to be confirmed.
How does Rayo Vallecano arrive?

On the other hand, Rayo Vallecano, managed by Francisco Rodríguez, have not had the best start of the season in LaLiga and will have the complicated task of visiting one of the best teams in the competition. Rayo Vallecano was active in midweek in the Copa del Rey where they achieved a resounding victory with a 6-0 win over Atlético Lugones. As for the local tournament, last week, the Vallecas team managed to rescue a two-goal draw in the last minutes against Real Sociedad to finish the 11th matchday in 8th position with 17 points, the result of 4 wins, 5 draws and 2 defeats.

 

How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid, coached by Carlo Ancelotti, arrives at this matchday in second place in the overall standings of the Spanish league, only behind Girona, which has 31 points, so a victory today against Rayo Vallecano would be very important to keep the points in this season and return to the first place of the competition.Currently, the Merengue club arrives to this matchday with 28 points in the championship, product of 9 wins, 1 draw (against Sevilla), 1 loss (against Atlético de Madrid). In their most recent encounter, the madridistas achieved a comeback victory in the Spanish Super Clasico, where they beat fierce rival Barcelona by a score of 2-1. They are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak in both LaLiga and Champions League.

Matchday 12

LaLiga activity resumes! And today, to continue with the Sunday matchday of this season 2023-2024, we will have quite attractive match between Real Madrid who will receive Rayo Vallecano. The locals want to take advantage of the match at home to continue with the good streak and return to the top of the Spanish league that for the moment occupies the Girona. Both teams want to go for the victory in this new round and give a joy to their respective fans.
The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

The match Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, which is located in the City of Madrid, Spain. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 pm (ET).
