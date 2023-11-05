Fiorentina vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Fiorentina vs Juventus on TV in real time?
The match between Fiorentina and Juventus will kick off at 3:45 pm ET at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, on matchday 11 of Serie A 2023/24. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
In their last home game against Verona, Juventus won a hard-fought 1-0 victory in second-half stoppage time, with a goal from Andrea Cambiasso. Despite being vastly superior in possession (55% to 45%) and shots on goal (30 to seven), goalkeeper Montipo was only denied in the final moments of the game.
When playing as visitors, the Turin side have the fourth best record in Serie A, with three wins, one draw and just one defeat. They have scored eight goals and conceded four, giving them a goal success rate of around 66%.
Fiorentina
In Group F of the European competition, the Italians lead with five points, with one win and two draws so far. Their next match is against Serbian side Cukaricki in Belgrade on Thursday. The hope is to have better luck than in the last final of the tournament, when they lost the title to English side West Ham.
In the Italian championship this season, Fiorentina are in sixth place with 17 points so far, the result of five wins, two draws and three defeats. Despite a modest home record in Serie A, with just two wins, one draw and one defeat, they have scored eight goals and conceded six.
TIME AND PLACE!
In their last match, Fiorentina lost 1-0 away to Lazio. Also in Serie A, Juventus beat Verona 1-0 at home. The overall record between the teams is 186 official games, with Juventus winning 90, Fiorentina drawing 59 and Fiorentina winning 37.
In 6th place with 17 points, Fiorentina are among the teams fighting for a place in the G4. However, they are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Lazio, after thrashing Cukaricki 6-0 in the Conference League. Before that, they lost 2-0 at home to Empoli and beat Napoli 3-1.
Further up the table, Juventus are second on 23 points, just two behind leaders and rivals Inter Milan. Coming from three wins in a row, they beat Hellas Verona and Milan 1-0, after beating rivals Torino 2-0 in the big Derby della Mole.
The match is valid for the 11th round of Serie A 2023/24. The ball rolls for Fiorentina vs Juventus at 15:45 at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy.
Fiorentina - Juventus
Serie A Calcio
Date: November 5, 2023
Time: 16h45
Venue: Artemio Franchi Stadium, Florence, Italy
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).