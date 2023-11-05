Fiorentina vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Foto: Fiorentina

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:14 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Fiorentina vs Juventus on TV in real time?

 

Fiorentina - Juventus
Serie A Calcio

Date: November 5, 2023

Time: 16h45

Venue: Artemio Franchi Stadium, Florence, Italy
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

12:09 AM2 hours ago

When is the Fiorentina vs Juventus match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

 

The match between Fiorentina and Juventus will kick off at 3:45 pm ET at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, on matchday 11 of Serie A 2023/24. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.

12:04 AM2 hours ago

Probable Juventus line-up:

Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer and Rugani; Miretti (Yildiz), McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot and Kostic; Moise Kean and Vlahović .
11:59 PM2 hours ago

Fiorentina's probable line-up:

Terracciano; Parisi, Martínez, Milenković and Biraghi; Arthur, Duncan and Bonaventura; Ikoné, González and Lucas Beltrán. 
11:54 PM2 hours ago

Juventusabsentees:

For the clash in Florence, coach Massimiliano Allegri faces a considerable list of absentees. Brazilian full-backs Alex Sandro and Danilo are unlikely to be available, as are De Sciglio and Weah, the latter of whom picked up a thigh strain in the game against Verona and is doubtful. In addition, midfielder Faggioli has had his suspension ratified by Fifa for illegal involvement in betting and is not expected to return until May 2024.
11:49 PM2 hours ago

Fiorentina absentees

Due to the injuries to his two right-backs, Dodo and Michael Kayode, coach Vincenzo Italiano will have to continue improvising left-back Fabiano Parisi in the role. Gaetano Castrovilli underwent knee surgery at the end of October and isn't expected to return to Viola action until 2024.
11:44 PM2 hours ago

Juventus:

Juventus Turin are not involved in European competitions this season, focusing exclusively on domestic tournaments. Massimiliano Allegri's side have put in a solid performance so far, occupying second place in Serie A.

In their last home game against Verona, Juventus won a hard-fought 1-0 victory in second-half stoppage time, with a goal from Andrea Cambiasso. Despite being vastly superior in possession (55% to 45%) and shots on goal (30 to seven), goalkeeper Montipo was only denied in the final moments of the game.

When playing as visitors, the Turin side have the fourth best record in Serie A, with three wins, one draw and just one defeat. They have scored eight goals and conceded four, giving them a goal success rate of around 66%.

11:39 PM2 hours ago

Fiorentina

After finishing eighth in Serie A last season, we can say that Fiorentina have secured a place in European competition due to Juventus' exclusion from the Conference League. The Old Lady were excluded due to possible violations of the Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play rules.

In Group F of the European competition, the Italians lead with five points, with one win and two draws so far. Their next match is against Serbian side Cukaricki in Belgrade on Thursday. The hope is to have better luck than in the last final of the tournament, when they lost the title to English side West Ham.

In the Italian championship this season, Fiorentina are in sixth place with 17 points so far, the result of five wins, two draws and three defeats. Despite a modest home record in Serie A, with just two wins, one draw and one defeat, they have scored eight goals and conceded six.

fOTO: ACF
fOTO: ACF

 

11:34 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Fiorentina and Juventus is valid for the 11th round of Serie A Calcio 2023/24

In their last match, Fiorentina lost 1-0 away to Lazio. Also in Serie A, Juventus beat Verona 1-0 at home. The overall record between the teams is 186 official games, with Juventus winning 90, Fiorentina drawing 59 and Fiorentina winning 37.

In 6th place with 17 points, Fiorentina are among the teams fighting for a place in the G4. However, they are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Lazio, after thrashing Cukaricki 6-0 in the Conference League. Before that, they lost 2-0 at home to Empoli and beat Napoli 3-1.

Further up the table, Juventus are second on 23 points, just two behind leaders and rivals Inter Milan. Coming from three wins in a row, they beat Hellas Verona and Milan 1-0, after beating rivals Torino 2-0 in the big Derby della Mole.

The match is valid for the 11th round of Serie A 2023/24. The ball rolls for Fiorentina vs Juventus at 15:45 at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy.

11:29 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Fiorentina vs Juventus live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a Serie A match between two teams: Juventus on one side. On the other is Fiorentina. Follow the match between the Italians here in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo