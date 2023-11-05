Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
FOREST!
SPEAK UP, STEVE COOPER!
"The amount of new players who have joined us since we returned to the game has increased. Premier League was talked about a lot last season, but even this season there is a lot of talk about it. lots of new players.
"One thing that has never been questioned is: the unity between the guys.
"Thereá It's a bit of common ground, so many new players who have had this shared experience of coming here as new players, which has probably accelerated relationships more quickly than normal.
"It's about trying to become a team on the field, and that's what it's all about. the transition we are in. That has been hampered on a few occasions due to injuries, but we want to try to calm everything down now and build connections on the field that can really help."
"You’ Live in the moment and reflect on the last game and prepare for the next one, this is it. the normal cycle.
"In addition, you’ll You need to take a step back and evaluate how we're doing overall, and we're in a much better place than we were at this time last year, and definitely in a much better place than we were a while back. two years.
"When are you interested? If you think so, even if you may be disappointed with a result or performance, overall the club is happy. progress, and we must not lose sight of that.
"We want to win every game we play and we're disappointed when we don't, but I don't think we should lose sight of how much we've progressed in recent years and how much we still need to grow to be truly competitive. at this level."
"I'm excited, but I'm realistic about where we are. We can't look too far into the future.
"With players, it's just about committing to the way we want to work and the way we want to play, and the culture we want around the club, knowing that if we do everything right every day, we will give You have the chance to grow into something sustainable at this level.
"We feel like we're in better shape than we were last season, which shows we've made progress, but we're also not going to get too excited and be disappointed if it doesn't feel that way."< /p>
"You’ You have to be impressed with them in terms of results and form.
"Only We can say positive things about Villa, and we know it will be It's a difficult challenge. É This is a good example of a club that is in the Premier League there are a few years and that is taking time to establish itself.
"É a game that we are looking forward to and that we need in terms of challenge at home."
"É This is a truly tragic story and situation that unfolded from a sports game.
"We were in the hotel before the Liverpool game when we found out, and obviously it was the talk of the boardroom and everyone was shocked and sad, players, staff, everyone.
"As a club we want to pay our respects on Sunday and I know we have a few things planned.
"In times of difficulty, this is the best solution. a city that really came together in a sporting sense. Many of the clubs in our city came together and paid due respect.
"Our hearts go out to Adam’s friends and family, and beyond that, to his teammates and everyone who worked with him. I hope we can do our small part on Sunday to make you proud."
SPEAK UP, UNAI EMERY!
"He always seeks individual and collective improvement with the team. I met him at Arsenal and he's happy. always challenging to achieve something important for the club.
"He continues to be very demanding of himself. Winning this award is a great achievement. It's magnificent for him, and we can be proud of him - all Aston Villa staff and fans."
"I have to maintain a good balance when we are winning and when we are losing. I have to be very clinical in analyzing how we can improve and never get relaxed because we always face very difficult matches.
"On Sunday, ité the same thing. I don’t want to stop and I want to keep progressing. I want to be very demanding with each player in each match we face.
"We have to try to connect with our fans and play for them. É It's important to be focused on each match and try to be ambitious in our focus, in how we can improve, in how we can win the three points on Sunday and maintain our position in the table."
"In its adaptation, it is still It's important to support him and train with him and his teammates on the idea we're trying to create.
"He's here. in this process. When he is scoring goals and playing matches, we are getting good performances and we are very happy.
"He can improve, he can play better and he is improving. He's doing well, but I want to support him and demand more from him because he can do it."
"Last year, I didn't play there; We arrived after they played there. I've been asking coaches and players about how difficult it will be. the match on Sunday.
"Always in Nottingham, it’s here. It's very difficult for any team. From the coaches and players who played there, I know it's great. difficult. There are It's a fantastic atmosphere for them and the fans are very supportive.
"We must be ready and face this match thinking about how we can play better away from home. We are playing very well at home and being very competitive at home, winning.
"Outside the house, we are not being as consistent as I would like. We have to improve and we can play better. This is the challenge: we can play better, we can be more competitive."