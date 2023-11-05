Luton Town vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Luton Town vs Liverpool Live Score Here
LIVERPOOL
SPEAK UP, KLOPP!
From what I know, it seems like they are quite relaxed about the situation. They knew it would be complicated, so they want to make the most of this season, which means point by point, surprises here, grabbing points there, and trying to stay in the league - and that's the team we'll face. It will be interesting, but it will be tough because it's their home turf, and if I were in their shoes, I would probably think, 'Okay, in our home games, whoever comes, we can't afford to miss any opportunities, so let's go all out.' That's the opponent I expect.
It's a game of football, we can't change that. It's important to know before a match - as much as possible - what he thinks, how they see it, etc., all those things. But that stops at a specific moment, and then you play a game of football, which means you have to do what's necessary. We'll probably face a strong defensive block, so we'll have to deal with that. We'll likely face quality set-pieces, so we need to make sure we're prepared for that. All these different things. It's Luton, but it's not the first time we'll face a team that probably plays this way. That's what we have to deal with, and that's what we'll prepare the boys for.
That's not a problem. The boys are all smart. The good news is that we really only have intelligent players, which means they understand that they can't play every game. It's not like, 'I want to play on Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday.' That's just not possible, but they also see it that way, and that's how an intelligent football player should think, and our boys do that: 'If I can't play, it's better that we have another player who is really, really, really good and can play in that position.' That's exactly how I see it. You see it now. We can't, and we won't, force Luis [Diaz] into the situation; it's not in our hands; we are just a part of the situation with him, and we're waiting together for good news.
At the moment, suddenly it's just four [Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Nunez, and Mohamed Salah], but there are still many games ahead if you look at the schedule. Okay, now it's three games until the international break, but after the international break, the schedule becomes completely insane, so in this period, we need to be ready, and if you want to have a successful season, not just successful moments, you need the boys in all these different phases.
We had a horrible year here [in the press room] where you asked all these horrible questions and things like that. Now I realize that the questions are much more positive, everyone is optimistic about the team, I'm optimistic about the team - but it's still early. I'm so happy that we have a really good team together, which I like, but look at the other teams; they are also very good. There are many really good teams out there, and it's the Premier League, and it's not about celebrating the moment and being relieved that we can play football again, things like that. No, it's really about diving into the season, using the full potential of this group, getting the most out of it, and then we'll see.
Again, it's a press conference, we have to talk about it, and I much prefer talking about positive things, but talking about our frontline with all the players - where Ben Doak is indeed a part and wasn't available, Lucho wasn't available, Cody wasn't available before. So, we have to see. We have to go through this, and with few injuries, or none, that would be the best going forward. So you're right, we have the joys, but if not, the boys just have to fight through it, and that's as important as the rest. Right now, it's all good, but we need it to stay that way for the rest of the season, to be honest.
Excellent. Since Cody's been here, he's played in various positions. And at the start of the season, he played in midfield. If we had everyone available, it was never the plan to put Cody there; we just knew he could play there - and he can, of course. But it was something new for him again after being a false nine last year and all those things, suddenly always new positions. But he's a super intelligent player, so he can adapt to it. But we want him to adapt, and then he has to perform immediately at the highest level, and that was a bit difficult in the midfield position, but with a bit more time, he can play there perfectly, no doubt."
SPEAK UP, GRAVENBERCH!
"I've been here for a long time. a few weeks. It is still It's early, but I'm feeling good, everything is fine. resolved and everything is ready. well.
"It's been really good for me, to be honest. I had a good start, I'm very happy with it. And the home games with Liverpool, the atmosphere, to be honest, is amazing. amazing. I'm just happy.”
"I saw the stadium, is it? different from normal! I'm looking forward to going there."
"I think the Premier League is great. It's the number one competition in the world. É different from where I came from.
"For me, I'm enjoying playing again, being on the field, playing with my teammates and showing everything I can. This is good for me as a person and as a player, the fact that I can do this again."