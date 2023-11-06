FC Juarez vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Stay tuned to follow FC Juárez vs Querétaro live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for FC Juarez vs Queretaro live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez. 
Where and how to watch FC Juarez vs Queretaro live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

FC Juarez vs Queretaro can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option

What time is FC Juarez vs Queretaro matchday 16 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the FC Juarez vs Queretaro match on November 5, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 21:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 22:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 02:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 08:00 hours

Nigeria: 14:00 hours

South Africa: 15:00 hours

Australia: 15:00 hours

United  Kingdom ET: 16:00

Querétaro Statements

Mauro Gerk spoke after the loss against Chivas: "I think that as you could see, we gave away the first half, we respected Chivas a lot, we were not intense when it came to scoring, they made the difference, they are a great team, We changed in the second half, we had more dynamics, we came close to the equalizer, unfortunately we couldn't convert, we gave away the first half".

"We came in very sleepy, it is very difficult against a big team that scores two goals, we found a quick goal, the penalty, then some dubious plays, I think we had 4-5 chances to score, they also had clear chances, I am sad about the result and because in the last two matches we had the illusion of fighting for the Playoffs".

 "The last few games we must add as much as possible in view of what is to come, finish in the best way possible, today the classification is complicated, they will all be above 21 points, we must close as much as possible, above 18 because of the fine ".

Queretaro last LineUp

Allison; Mendoza, Manzanarez, Barbieri, Sandoval, Gularte; García, Escamilla; Barrera, Zúñiga, Cordero 
Juárez last lineUp

Talavera; García, Vukcevic, Cruz, Campillo, Pelúa; Salas, Oliva; Aitor García, Avilés Hurtado, Chávez
¿How does Querétaro arrive?

Querétaro comes to this match after losing to Chivas at home two goals to one, Barrera was the person who scored for El Gallo, in a very lively duel where despite the arrivals, nothing came to fruition.

How does Juárez arrive?

FC Juárez has not had a good closing, the team from the Border comes after losing two goals to zero against Cruz Azul.
FC Juarez vs Queretaro match will be played at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

FC Juárez vs Querétaro will be played at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, located in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuaha. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of FC Juarez vs Queretaro, matchday 16 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez at 9:00 pm. 
