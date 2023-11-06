FC Juarez vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow FC Juárez vs Querétaro live on TV
Where and how to watch FC Juarez vs Queretaro live online
FC Juarez vs Queretaro can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option
What time is FC Juarez vs Queretaro matchday 16 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 02:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 08:00 hours
Nigeria: 14:00 hours
South Africa: 15:00 hours
Australia: 15:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:00
Querétaro Statements
"We came in very sleepy, it is very difficult against a big team that scores two goals, we found a quick goal, the penalty, then some dubious plays, I think we had 4-5 chances to score, they also had clear chances, I am sad about the result and because in the last two matches we had the illusion of fighting for the Playoffs".
"The last few games we must add as much as possible in view of what is to come, finish in the best way possible, today the classification is complicated, they will all be above 21 points, we must close as much as possible, above 18 because of the fine ".