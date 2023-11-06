Al Quwa vs Al Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian Champions League Game
Photo: Disclosure/Al Ittihad

Update Live Commentary
Watch Al Quwa vs Al Ittihad Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Al Quwa vs Al Ittihad match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
AL ITTIHAD!

Photo: Disclosure/Al Ittihad
HEAD-TO-FACE STATISTICS

The two teams met for the first time in the second leg last month. Al Ittihad recorded a 1-0 home victory, and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya will be looking to win. avenge this defeat in this confrontation.

The home team has only one victory in six meetings with teams from Saudi Arabia, this victory being achieved away from home in the qualifying phase against Al Wehda in 2021.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 games across all competitions, claiming eight victories in that period.

Al Ittihad maintain a perfect record in the Champions League this season, remaining unbeaten in their three games to date. now.

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya have achieved just one victory in their last 10 home games in the Champions League, with that victory coming in the group stage last season.

The visitors have won three of their last four away games in the Champions League.

The visitors have won nine of their 12 away games in all competitions, suffering their first away defeat last Friday.

GAME STAGE

The Franso Hariri Stadium is located in the center of the city. is an important sports facility located in Erbil, in the autonomous region of Kurdistan, Iraq. With its capacity to accommodate approximately 18,000 spectators, the stadium plays a significant role in the region’s sporting scene and is one of the most popular venues in the region. stage for several sporting events, mainly football matches.

The stadium was named in honor of Franso Hariri, a prominent Kurdish politician who played a key role in the fight for Kurdish autonomy. His contribution and legacy in Kurdish history are recognized through the naming of this stadium in his memory.

The Franso Hariri Stadium is home to the local football club, Erbil SC, which competes in the Kurdish League and is a national football club. is one of the most successful teams in the region. This club's home matches attract a passionate and fervent crowd of fans who support their team enthusiastically.

In addition to football, the stadium is also It is used for various sporting and cultural events, including concerts and competition opening ceremonies. It serves as a focal point for the local community, providing a space for entertainment and cultural expression.

The infrastructure of the Franso Hariri Stadium includes modern facilities such as changing rooms, media facilities and hospitality areas. This makes the stadium suitable for hosting high-level competitions and large-scale events, contributing to the promotion of sport and culture in the region.

In addition, the stadium plays a key role in promoting the sporting spirit and creating opportunities for young local talent to get involved in sport. Erbil SC and the competitions held at the Franso Hariri Stadium inspire local youth to get involved in sporting activities, as well as to dream of a career in football.

In short, the Franso Hariri Stadium is the best. It is an important landmark in the city of Erbil and the Kurdistan region. He not only It serves as the home field for Erbil SC, but also as a center for entertainment, culture and sports development. The stadium is a tribute to the memory of Franso Hariri and the love of sport and is It is a symbol of the importance of sport in the life of the Kurdish community.

PROBABLY AL QUWA!

Hameed, Maaroufi, Mashaan, N'Diaye, Hanoon, Bayesh, Qasim, Atchou, Abdulameer, Abogo, Elaibi.
PROBABLY AL ITTIHAD!

Marcelo Grohe; Muhannad Shanqeeti, Hawasawi, Luiz Felipe, Bamasud; Romarinho, Kanté, Al Nashiri, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Karim Benzema, Hamdallah.
HOW DOES AL QUWA ARRIVE?

Al Quwa comes into the game with a total of four points in the tournament. Until Now, the team has recorded one defeat, one draw and another defeat in its previous three matches. In this context, the team finds itself in a crucial situation, as it desperately needs to win the three points to keep its hope of advancing in the tournament alive. With just four points on your record, a victory becomes fundamental to your ambitions. The pressure is on. You will take on Al Quwa to demonstrate your determination and skill, overcoming obstacles and ensuring that you remain competitive and have a chance of succeeding in the tournament.
HOW DOES AL ITTIHAD ARRIVE?

Al Ittihad comes into the game with a perfect record of two wins in two games played, leading the tournament with nine points. His first victory was won by W.O due to political conflicts in the stadium, which gave him the title. team a head start in the rankings. This solid performance demonstrates Al Ittihad's determination and ability to overcome adversity, both on and off the field. With a nine-point lead, the team is in the lead. She is clearly determined to maintain her top position in the competition and continue to impress her fans with her impressive performance.
The game will be played atFranso Hariri Stadium

The Al Quwa vs Al Ittihad game will be played at Franso Hariri Stadium, with a capacity of 28.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Asian Champions League: Al Quwa vs Al Ittihad live updates

We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
