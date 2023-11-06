ADVERTISEMENT
Al Quwa vs Al Ittihad
AL ITTIHAD!
HEAD-TO-FACE STATISTICS
The home team has only one victory in six meetings with teams from Saudi Arabia, this victory being achieved away from home in the qualifying phase against Al Wehda in 2021.p>
The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 games across all competitions, claiming eight victories in that period.
Al Ittihad maintain a perfect record in the Champions League this season, remaining unbeaten in their three games to date. now.
Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya have achieved just one victory in their last 10 home games in the Champions League, with that victory coming in the group stage last season.
The visitors have won three of their last four away games in the Champions League.
The visitors have won nine of their 12 away games in all competitions, suffering their first away defeat last Friday.
GAME STAGE
The stadium was named in honor of Franso Hariri, a prominent Kurdish politician who played a key role in the fight for Kurdish autonomy. His contribution and legacy in Kurdish history are recognized through the naming of this stadium in his memory.
The Franso Hariri Stadium is home to the local football club, Erbil SC, which competes in the Kurdish League and is a national football club. is one of the most successful teams in the region. This club's home matches attract a passionate and fervent crowd of fans who support their team enthusiastically.
In addition to football, the stadium is also It is used for various sporting and cultural events, including concerts and competition opening ceremonies. It serves as a focal point for the local community, providing a space for entertainment and cultural expression.
The infrastructure of the Franso Hariri Stadium includes modern facilities such as changing rooms, media facilities and hospitality areas. This makes the stadium suitable for hosting high-level competitions and large-scale events, contributing to the promotion of sport and culture in the region.
In addition, the stadium plays a key role in promoting the sporting spirit and creating opportunities for young local talent to get involved in sport. Erbil SC and the competitions held at the Franso Hariri Stadium inspire local youth to get involved in sporting activities, as well as to dream of a career in football.
In short, the Franso Hariri Stadium is the best. It is an important landmark in the city of Erbil and the Kurdistan region. He not only It serves as the home field for Erbil SC, but also as a center for entertainment, culture and sports development. The stadium is a tribute to the memory of Franso Hariri and the love of sport and is It is a symbol of the importance of sport in the life of the Kurdish community.