Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Score
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tottenham vs Chelsea match for Premier League
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
This is the start time of the Tottenham vs Chelsea match on Monday, November 6 in several countries:
Argentina: 05:00 PM
Bolivia: 04:00 PM
Brazil: 05:00 PM
Chile: 05:00 PM
Colombia: 03:00 PM
Ecuador: 03:00 PM
United States: 04:00 PM
Mexico: 02:00 PM
Paraguay: 03:00 PM
Peru: 03:00 PM
Uruguay: 05:00 PM
Venezuela: 04:00 PM
Japan: 04:00 AM (next day)
India: 01:30 AM (next day)
Nigeria: 09:00 PM
South Africa: 09:00 PM
Australia: 04:00 AM (next day)
United Kingdom: 08:00 PM
Raheem Sterling: player to watch for Chelsea
We hope Sterling will have a good performance in today's game.
Son Heung-Min: player to watch for Tottenham
We hope Son will have a good performance in today's game.
Latest games between Tottenham and Chelsea
In the last five games, Tottenham have won one, there has been a draw and Chelsea have won three.
Their most recent matchup was won by Tottenham, with a score of 2-0.
Let's see how they do today, it will be a game with a lot of emotions!
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistant 1: Stuart Burt
Assistant 2: Dan Cook
Fourth Referee: Thomas Bramall
VAR: John Brooks
AVAR: Dan Robathan
Chelsea's latest lineup
R. Sánchez, A. Disasi, T. Silva, L. Colwill, M. Cucurella, C. Gallagher, M. Caicedo, C. Madueke, C. Palmer, R. Sterling, N. Jackson.
Tottenham's latest lineup
G. Vicario, B. Davies, M. van de Ben, C. Romero, P. Porro, Y. Bissouma, P. Sarr, Richarlison, J. Maddison, D. Kulusevski, S. Heung-Min.
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
In addition to being the Spurs' home stadium, it has also hosted NFL games in previous years.
Chelsea: in the low positions
With three wins, three draws and four losses, they are in 13th place.
Tottenham: for the first place
The Spurs are undefeated and hope to stay that way. If they win this match, they would rise to first position and be leaders.
Activity continues in the Premier League!
Today's match between Tottenham and Chelsea will be one of the most exciting in the league, and it will be the one that ends the activity of Matchday 11.
Do not miss a detail of the match Tottenham vs Chelsea live updates and commentaries of VAVEL USA.