Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: Chelsea FC

4:00 AM9 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tottenham vs Chelsea live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the grass of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

3:55 AM14 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tottenham vs Chelsea match for Premier League

Tottenham vs Chelsea can be tuned into the Paramount+ live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

This is the start time of the Tottenham vs Chelsea match on Monday, November 6 in several countries:

Argentina: 05:00 PM
Bolivia: 04:00 PM
Brazil: 05:00 PM
Chile: 05:00 PM
Colombia: 03:00 PM
Ecuador: 03:00 PM
United States: 04:00 PM
Mexico: 02:00 PM
Paraguay: 03:00 PM
Peru: 03:00 PM
Uruguay: 05:00 PM
Venezuela: 04:00 PM
Japan: 04:00 AM (next day)
India: 01:30 AM (next day)
Nigeria: 09:00 PM
South Africa: 09:00 PM
Australia: 04:00 AM (next day)
United Kingdom: 08:00 PM

3:50 AM19 minutes ago

Raheem Sterling: player to watch for Chelsea

Watch out for Raheem Sterling for this game. The 28-year-old British striker could surprise in today's match. With four goals so far this season, he is Chelsea's top scorer. He scored in his most recent cup match against Blackburn Rovers.

We hope Sterling will have a good performance in today's game.

3:45 AM24 minutes ago

Son Heung-Min: player to watch for Tottenham

Watch out for Son Heung-Min for this match. The 31-year-old South Korean striker is in very good shape. He has scored in four of his last five games played against Crystal Palace, Fulham, Liverpool and Arsenal. In total he has eight goals and one assist in 10 games.

We hope Son will have a good performance in today's game.

3:40 AM29 minutes ago

Latest games between Tottenham and Chelsea

Tottenham and Chelsea have played each other on 157 occasions; of which, Tottenham have won 48, drawn 39 and Chelsea have won 70.

In the last five games, Tottenham have won one, there has been a draw and Chelsea have won three.

Their most recent matchup was won by Tottenham, with a score of 2-0.

Let's see how they do today, it will be a game with a lot of emotions!

3:35 AM34 minutes ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

For tonight's match, the referee team will be made up of:


Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistant 1: Stuart Burt
Assistant 2: Dan Cook
Fourth Referee: Thomas Bramall
VAR: John Brooks
AVAR: Dan Robathan

3:30 AM39 minutes ago

Chelsea's latest lineup

This was Chelsea's most recent starting XI, in their match against Brentford, in which they were defeated:

R. Sánchez, A. Disasi, T. Silva, L. Colwill, M. Cucurella, C. Gallagher, M. Caicedo, C. Madueke, C. Palmer, R. Sterling, N. Jackson.

3:25 AM44 minutes ago

Tottenham's latest lineup

This was Tottenham's most recent starting XI, in their match against Crystal Palace, in which they got the victory:

G. Vicario, B. Davies, M. van de Ben, C. Romero, P. Porro, Y. Bissouma, P. Sarr, Richarlison, J. Maddison, D. Kulusevski, S. Heung-Min.

3:20 AMan hour ago

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is located in London, England. It opened its doors on April 3, 2019, replacing White Hart Lane, which was previously Tottenham's stadium.

In addition to being the Spurs' home stadium, it has also hosted NFL games in previous years.

3:15 AMan hour ago

Chelsea: in the low positions

Chelsea has not had a good start of the season so far, and their performances have been very different from what we are used to.

With three wins, three draws and four losses, they are in 13th place.

3:10 AMan hour ago

Tottenham: for the first place

Tottenham has had a great start to the season, they are in second place in the Premier League with 26 points, only below Manchester City.

The Spurs are undefeated and hope to stay that way. If they win this match, they would rise to first position and be leaders.

3:05 AMan hour ago

Activity continues in the Premier League!

Follow with us all the excitement of the Premier League 2023.

Today's match between Tottenham and Chelsea will be one of the most exciting in the league, and it will be the one that ends the activity of Matchday 11.

3:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Updates!

My name is Ramón Betech and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
