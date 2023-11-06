Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC match for the MLS.
What time is the Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC of November 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 1:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
LAFC's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
John McCarthy, Aaron Long, Denil Maldonado, Ryan Hollingshead, Sergi Palencia, Ilie Sánchez, Mateusz Bogusz, Timothy Tillman, Mario González, Denis Bouanga and Carlos Vela.
Vancouver Whitecaps latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Yohei Takaoka, Ranko Veselinovic, Tristan Blackmon, Javain Brown, Adrián Cubas, Pedro Vite, Alessandro Schöpf, Sam Adekugbe, Richie Laryea, Ryan Gauld and Brian White.
LAFC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to LAFC's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against LA Galaxy. The French player Denis Bouanga (#99) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Forward Carlos Vela (#10) is another distributor of the game on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 31-year-old goalkeeper John McCarthy (#77) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
LAFC in the tournament
LAFC had a great start in Major League Soccer, they are at the top of the tournament. Until the regular season of the tournament they have a total of 52 points with 14 games won, 10 tied and 10 lost. They are located in third position in the Western Conference and if they want to advance to the next round they will have to win the game. Their goal is to repeat the championship and win the trophy two years in a row. Their last game in the MLS was on October 28, 2023, they won 5-2 against LAFC at BMO Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good MLS team and because of the experience their players have.
Vancouver Whitecaps Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Vancouver Whitecaps offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against LAFC. The American player Brian White (#24) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Ryan Gauld (#25) is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 27-year-old goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka (#18) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Vancouver Whitecaps in the tournament
The Vancouver team had a good tournament so far in the MLS, after 12 games won, 12 tied and 10 lost they have 48 points in the general table that puts them in sixth position in the Western Conference. Sunday's game is important to advance to the next round of the postseason. Their goal this year is to qualify for the final of the tournament and therefore they must win as many matches as possible. Their last game was on October 28, 2023 against LAFC and resulted in a 5-2 loss at BMO Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans behind them.
The stadium
BC Place is located in the city of Vancouver, Canada. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 65,000 spectators and was inaugurated on June 19, 1983. It is the home of the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer and its construction cost 126 million dollars.