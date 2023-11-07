Red Star vs RB Leipzig LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Red Star vs RB Leipzig Live Score Here
RB LEIPZIG!
SPEAK UP, MARCO ROSE!
That's how it is; the life of a coach. I'll text Bo. I just watched the video where he says goodbye and I have to admit - it really touched me. Bo is He's an incredible guy, a great person and a top-notch coach."
"A change of coaches could work well for Mainz. We really don't know what we're going to face tomorrow. The fact is; We are playing against a high quality team on Saturday. They have also shown a lot of fight in recent weeks. They looked very organized against FC Bayern, but gave way at the wrong moments.
They don't really belong at the bottom of the table, but you do. You need to consider morals. Bo's influence will probably still be there. felt when they play tomorrow.
We are playing to win in Mainz tomorrow. We have to be ready for everything that awaits us there, such as the intensity, the field and the fantastic atmosphere. We have to make sure we play our own game. We want to be better than we were on Tuesday in many areas."
"We have an extra day to recover, which is great. really good at the moment. Let's evaluate who is in the mix. It's fresh enough to play later and then put together a good lineup for tomorrow.
We were really upset that we were eliminated from the Pokal in Wolfsburg, because it was completely avoidable. We played well, but well enough is not enough. enough in the DFB-Pokal.
We want our performances to be more consistent with so many new players. To put it bluntly, the next step we want to take is: win exactly that kind of game."
"É It's a shame we didn't try more. We are really upset about this, but we have a lot of difficult Bundesliga and Champions League games ahead of us.
Everything is fine. connected. If David Raum's cross had gone in, we would have tied 1-1. We might also have been talking about the game differently if we had had 11 players for the entire game, just like we did at the start. of the second half. The fact is; that we don’t like to lose. It is not It's a pleasant feeling. We want things to be different again this weekend and the boys will try to do just that."
"We have a small but quality cast. Fabio is a great talent. He started well and integrated quickly. However, it became clear that he would not be a starter week in and week out due to injury. quality of the cast.
Overall, he's been very good. But it all comes down to showing that you're the right person. has what it is; It is necessary to play at the highest level every day. The same goes for all the other players, like Christoph Baumgartner or Benjamin Sesko. You You need to show me what you've got if you're not in the starting lineup.
Each workout, no matter how small, is important. important and I always watch them closely. I remember what I see in training, but I can't always immediately reward the kids. I can only pick ten outfield players, but I always try to give everyone a chance."
BATTLE HISTORY!
Red Star Belgrade have not kept a clean sheet in their last five matches across all competitions. The "Die Roten Bullen" They are the second team that scored the most goals in Group G, with a total of seven.
This data reveals important information about the history of clashes between teams. Red Star Belgrade had an uneven performance against German teams, with more defeats than wins. Furthermore, Leipzig face a recent challenge with difficulties in scoring goals, while Red Star has struggled to maintain its solid defense. Leipzig's goal-scoring ability places them as an offensively powerful team in Group G of the competition. Therefore, the game between these teams promises to be interesting, with both looking to overcome their recent challenges.