Lazio vs Feyenoord LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

Tune in here Feyenoord vs Lazio Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Feyenoord vs Lazio match.
What time is Lazio vs Feyenoord match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Lazio vs Feyenoord of 7th November in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
November 7, 2023
|
16:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
November 7, 2023
|
18:00
|
Bolivia
|
November 7, 2023
|
15:00
|
Brazil
|
November 7, 2023
|
18:00
|
Chile
|
November 7, 2023
|
18:00
|
Colombia
|
November 7, 2023
|
15:00
|
Ecuador
|
November 7, 2023
|
15:00
|
Spain
|
November 7, 2023
|
22:00
|
Mexico
|
November 7, 2023
|
14:00
|
Peru
|
November 7, 2023
|
18:00
Watch out for this Feyenoord player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Feyenoord's iconic striker Santi Gimenez. The Mexican striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Santi Gimenez knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Feyenoord.
Feyenoord's last line-up:
T. Wellereuther; Q. Hartman, D. Hancko, G. Trauner, L. Geertruida; Q. Maduro, R. Zerrouki, M. Wieffer; I. Paixao, A. Ueda, C. Stengs.
Watch out for this Lazio player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Lazio's iconic center forward Ciro Immobile. The Italian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Ciro Immobile knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Lazio.
Last Lazio line-up:
I. Provedel; E. Hysaj, A. Romagnoli, Patric, M. Lazzari, L. Alberto, M. Vecino, D. Kamada; M. Zaccagni, C. Immobile, F. Anderson.
Background:
Lazio and Feyenoord have met only 5 times (1 win for the Italians, 1 draw, 3 wins for the Dutch) where the balance is in favor of the Dutch side. In goal scoring history, both teams are tied with 5-5 goals each. Their last meeting dates back to the group stage of the Champions League 23/24 where Feyenoord won 3-0 at home against Lazio.
About the Stadium
The Stadio Olimpico is an iconic stadium located in Rome, Italy. Opened in 1953, it was originally built to host the Summer Olympics in 1960. It is one of the country's most iconic stadiums and has witnessed numerous significant sporting events throughout its history. The design of the Stadio Olimpico reflects classical architecture with a capacity to hold approximately 72,000 spectators. The stadium has been the home of two major Italian soccer teams: A.S. Roma and S.S. Lazio. It is the main stage for the matches of these teams, as well as for other sporting competitions.
A show of strength for Italian soccer
No doubt when the current Champions League group stage began, everyone thought that Lazio was going to be one of the rivals to beat as a whole, however, the road has become a little complicated after losing to Feyenoord last matchday. Now, the Italian team will have to impose its home advantage if at all possible, since one more slip up against the same rival would put in serious trouble its hope of qualifying to the best 16 of the Champions League.
All eyes on the Dutch
The Rotterdam team has been the talk of the Champions League, as with 2 wins and 1 defeat, the Eredivise champion team is shaping up to close this second round of the group stage undefeated, with the objective of qualifying for the Champions League round of 16, proving that the soccer of the current monarch of the Netherlands is ready to fight for the title. After having defeated the Italians by a landslide at home, they will now seek to impose conditions at home again and thus be one step closer to the qualification to the round of 16.
The road to glory begins
The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to the clubs. Every match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and every victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Lazio vs Feyenoord match will be played at Stadio Olimpico, in Roma, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Match: Lazio vs Feyenoord!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.