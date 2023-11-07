Al-Duhail vs Al-Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFC Champions League Match
Al-Nassr

Update Live Commentary
12:49 AM16 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Al-Duhail vs Al-Nassr match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:44 AM21 minutes ago

What time is Al-Duhail vs Al-Nassr match for AFC Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Al-Duhail vs Al-Nassr of 7th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3 pm: Star +

Bolivia 2 pm: Star +

Brazil 3 pm: Star +

Chile 2 pm: Star +

Colombia 1 pm: Star +

Ecuador 1  pm: Star +

USA 2 pm ET: Paramount+

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 1 pm: Star +

Paraguay 2 pm: Star +

Peru 1 pm: Star +

Uruguay 3 pm: Star +

Venezuela 2 pm: Star +

12:39 AM26 minutes ago

Speak, Luis Castro!

"He's absent due to fatigue. A few days ago he played a match that went to extra time (in the Cup) and 48 hours ago an important league match. Cristiano isn't fit enough to play, the media have to have respect for me. I'm not saying that I've decided he won't play, the player (Ronaldo) hasn't shown himself to be fit".
12:34 AM31 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Al-Nassr

Alaqidi; Al-Khaibari, Alamri, Laporte, Alex Telles; Brozovic, Fofana, Otávio; Sadio Mané, Anderson Talisca,Al Nemer.

Coach: Luís Castro.

12:29 AM36 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Al-Duhail

Zakaria; Kim Moon-Hwan, Semedo, Aymene Al-Brake (Bamba); Madibo, Boudiaf (Diallo), Philippe Coutinho; Mohammad, Olunga, Ali.

Coach: Christophe Galtier

12:24 AM41 minutes ago

Classification

12:19 AMan hour ago

Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr top Group E with nine points. The Knights of Najd have a 100% record with three wins from three games.
12:14 AMan hour ago

Al-Duhail

Al-Duhail is the Qatari team based in Doha, in third place in Group E with one point from a draw. The team still has two defeats in the competition.
12:09 AMan hour ago

Khalifa International Stadium

Khalifa International Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in Doha, Qatar. It is the oldest stadium in the country and was built in 1976 for that year's Asian Cup.

The stadium has a capacity of 45,857 spectators and is home to the Qatar national soccer team. It is also used for a variety of other events, including concerts and athletics competitions.

The stadium was extensively renovated in 2017 to meet the standards of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The renovations included expanding the stadium's capacity, installing a new retractable roof and renovating the media and support facilities.

Khalifa International Stadium is an important venue for Qatari sport and culture. It is one of the country's most iconic stadiums and has hosted a number of major events, including the 2006 Asian Games, the 2011 Pan-Arab Games, the 2019 World Athletics Championships and the 2022 World Cup.

12:04 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Al-Duhail vs Al-Nassr live this Tuesday (7), at the Khalifa International Stadium at 2 pm ET, for the AFC Champions League. The match is valid for the 4th round of the competition.
11:59 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the AFC Champions League Match: Al-Duhail vs Al-Nassr Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
