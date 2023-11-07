Dortmund vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
Photo: BVB

Follow here BVB vs Newcastle Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the BVB vs Newcastle live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Signal Iduna Park Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch BVB vs Newcastle Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Tuesday November 7, 2023

USA Time: 1:45 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Dortmund vs Newcastle: match for the in ChampionsLeague Match?

This is the start time of the game Dortmund vs Newcastle: of Tuesday November 7, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Tuesday November 7, 2023

13:45 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Tuesday November 7, 2023

15:45 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Tuesday November 7, 2023

15:45 hours

 In HBO.

Chile

Tuesday November 7, 2023

15:45 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Tuesday November 7, 2023

12:45 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Tuesday November 7, 2023

12:45 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Tuesday November 7, 2023

19:45 hours

 In Movistar Liga De Campeones.

Canada

Tuesday November 7, 2023

13:45 hours

there will be no transmission

USA

Tuesday November 7, 2023

13:45 hours

In Paramount

Mexico

Tuesday November 7, 2023

11:45 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Tuesday November 7, 2023

13:45 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Tuesday November 7, 2023

15:45 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Tuesday November 7, 2023

12:45 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Tuesday November 7, 2023

15:45 hours

 In Star +.
Players to watch

Callum Wilson from Newcastle is an element to watch, he has not yet scored a goal in the UCL, but in the Premier League he has scored 7 goals, being the Magpies' best offensive player. On the other hand, Julian Brandt of BVB still does not score a goal on magical nights, in the Bundesliga he has better numbers, 10 games, 4 goals and 4 assists. In the Pokal 2 games, 1 goal and 1 assist.

How are the teams coming?

In their last Premier League game, Newcastle beat Arsenal at home by the minimum. In the EFL Cup against Manchester United, they won by 3 goals to 0. Being the surprise of the round of 16. In the Premier they are in sixth place, 2 points behind Aston Villa.
BVB has just lost to Bayern at home in the Bundesliga classic, by 4 goals to 0. Dortmund being chaos, it being Harry Kane's night. In the DFB Pokal they won by the minimum with a goal from Marco Reus.
Tonali case

Sandro Tonali was banned from the field for 10 months because the Italian midfielder was found playing illegal bets when he was at Milan. They are going to leave him out for the entire season with Newcastle and out of the Euro Cup. Besides, he is going to be sent for treatment to handle his gambling case.
The match of the day

BVB and Newcastle play everything in this match, who takes second place in group F, who qualifies together with PSG to the next phase and who goes to the Europa League. The two teams have 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss. Only the goal difference has the Germans more in their favor. Four points each. In the last game BVB won with a goal from Felix Nmecha.

Where is it played?

Signal Iduna Park is the home of BVB, it will be the headquarters for this Champions game. Located in Dortmund, Germany. With a capacity of 81,365 spectators, opened on April 2, 1974, at a cost of 200 million dollars. It has had several expansions throughout its history.
How is group F?

Group F, better known as the group of death, is led by PSG with 6 points, Dortmund is second with 4, tied on points with Newcastle. Milan is last with 2 points. Something very tight is between BVB and Newcastle because that tie on points leaves the English team as third, it would send them to the Europa League, this game would define a lot.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Champions League Match Dortmund vs Newcastle LiveUpdates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
