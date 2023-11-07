Dortmund vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here BVB vs Newcastle Live Score
How to watch BVB vs Newcastle Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 1:45 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Dortmund vs Newcastle: match for the in ChampionsLeague Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Tuesday November 7, 2023
|
13:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Tuesday November 7, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Tuesday November 7, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In HBO.
|
Chile
|
Tuesday November 7, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Tuesday November 7, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Tuesday November 7, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Tuesday November 7, 2023
|
19:45 hours
|
In Movistar Liga De Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Tuesday November 7, 2023
|
13:45 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Tuesday November 7, 2023
|
13:45 hours
|
In Paramount
|
Mexico
|
Tuesday November 7, 2023
|
11:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Tuesday November 7, 2023
|
13:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Tuesday November 7, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Tuesday November 7, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Tuesday November 7, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
Players to watch
How are the teams coming?
BVB has just lost to Bayern at home in the Bundesliga classic, by 4 goals to 0. Dortmund being chaos, it being Harry Kane's night. In the DFB Pokal they won by the minimum with a goal from Marco Reus.
Tonali case
The match of the day