Atletico Madrid vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

Probable Celtic
Celtic's probable team for the match is: Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scalers and Taylor; Turnbull, McGregor and O'Riley; Palma, Furuhashi and Maeda.
Probable Atletico
Atlético's probable team for the match is: Oblak, Savic, Witsel and Hermoso; Molina, Barrios, Koke, Saúl and Riquelme; Griezmann and Morata.
Injuries
For the match Atleti will be without Memphis, Samuel Lino and Lemar, all injured, while on the Celtic side Hatate is out along with the injured Welsh and Abada.
McGregor!
Ahead of the decisive game Callum McGregor spoke to the press about his anxiety ahead of the match: "The performances have been getting better and better, but I think the biggest lesson the players can take from this is to try and change that mentality - that there's almost an expectation of success and trying to get through the group. So tomorrow night is a brilliant opportunity for the players. They're very excited to play in this stadium, so we want to make sure it's a positive experience for ourselves. The performance levels in the first three group games have been slowly improving, so it's a change of mentality that we have to try and come here and perform the way we want to, and we can back that up with a great result as well. I can't wait. It's a beautiful stadium, so as a footballer, that's where you want to be. You want to play in big stadiums, affect the game and show your personality, and I'm sure we'll do that as a group."
Simeone!
Diego Simeone spoke at the pre-match press conference and said he wouldn't be making any changes to the starting line-up: "We always have to approach the match with the attention it deserves. It's at our stadium, we're expecting great support from our fans, which is what sets the team apart. We've had a good start against an opponent and we want to live up to what the match demands. All teams strive for that. A clean sheet is important in any match. In almost every Champions League game there are goals, there are good players, good moves, good strikers. Our strength has always been to start with a clean sheet and, from there, grow as a team. We're not going to change, we're going to keep trying to keep the game at that point for as long as possible and then try to damage our opponents. They did it on Feyenoord's pitch in the same way, and I expect them to do the same. They've always kept that spirit, they execute it in a good way and I expect nothing but a start like the one at Celtic Park. We have four days to recover before the next game. It's a very important game tomorrow and there will be a lot of people in the stadium. We're looking forward to playing a great game and putting right what happened in the first leg against Celtic. We have to put what happened in Las Palmas behind us and focus on the game against Celtic."
Group E
In LaLiga, Atleti are in fourth place with 25 points, four above Athletic Bilbao, two below Barcelona and four below Real Madrid. In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic are top with 32 points, eight clear of Rangers and 14 clear of St Mirren. In Group E, Feyenoord are top with six points, one above Atleti and two above Lazio, while Celtic are bottom with just one point.
Last Matches: Celtic
Celtic, on the other hand, come into the match with two wins and a draw. On Saturday (28), away from home, the draw was goalless against Hibernian. On Wednesday (01), at home, the win came 2-1 over St Mirren, with McMenamin opening the scoring for St Mirren, Turnbull equalizing and Hyeon-gyu turning the game around. And on Saturday (4), away from home, the win came 3-0 over Ross County, with goals from Turnbull, Palma and Forrest.
Last Matches: Atleti
Atletico Madrid have drawn, won and lost their last few games. On Wednesday (25), in the Champions League, away to Celtic, the draw was 2-2 with goals from Griezmann and Morata, while Furuhashi and Palma scored for Celtic. On Sunday (29), at home, the win came 2-1 against Alavés, with goals from Riquelme and Morata, while Guevara pulled one back. And on Friday (3), away from home, the defeat was 2-1 to Las Palmas, with goals from Kirian Rodríguez and Benito del Toro, while Morata pulled one back.
