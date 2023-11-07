Shakhtar vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

Update Live Commentary
1:21 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Shakhtar vs Barcelona live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Shakhtar vs Barcelona live, as well as the latest information from the Volksparkstadion Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
1:16 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Shakhtar vs Barcelona online live stream

The match will be televised on TNT Sports.

Shakhtar vs Barcelona can be tuned into the live streams on the HBO Max App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

1:11 AM2 hours ago

What time is Shakhtar vs Barcelona matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage?

This is the kick-off time for the match Shakhtar vs Barcelona on November 7, 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 12.45am

Bolivia: 11:45am

Brazil: 11:45am

Chile: 11:45 am

Colombia: 11:45 am

Ecuador: 11:45 a.m.

United States: 13:45 hours PT and 15:45 hours ET

Mexico: 11:45 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.

Peru: 12:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:45 a.m.

Venezuela: 11:45 a.m.

Japan: 11:45am

India: 22:45

Nigeria: 02:45 hours

South Africa: 05:45

Australia: 05:45

United Kingdom ET: 06:45

1:06 AM2 hours ago

Barcelona statements

Xavi spoke ahead of the game: "The dressing room is fine. We are aware that there are things we need to improve. The last two games have left us with mixed feelings that are a little sad, we know we have to improve. We want to win tomorrow and give our best version".

"No doubts. We all saw it. We played a game where we weren't comfortable, but no doubts. We are positive. We have to keep working as we do. Throughout the season there are games where you don't feel good, you don't play well but you have to get the three points and show that the team knows how to suffer and responds to difficulty".

"I agree in the sense that throughout the season there are games where you don't play well or have a bad feeling and you get the three points. The same thing happens again throughout the season. The important thing is to recognise and see where you can improve and keep improving and working together".

"I'm very happy to have Iñigo and so much competition in defence. The important thing is to make the team stronger. In the injury I felt good and I was able to work hard. Nothing to advance the return because of the great level shown by my teammates".

"It's a very collective issue. Real Sociedad made it very difficult for us. We lost a lot of balls on throw-ins and it's a matter of communicating, of always being on the move and of intensity. These are things we have to improve and I'm sure we'll do it tomorrow".

"It's a very difficult situation. We saw the coach's press conference. To make such a long journey. But they are here to compete even though they know what is going on.

"We always sum up what happened. Footballistically we lacked a lot of things, we lacked intensity or they put more in the first half. The second half was different. Hemos de tener más el dominio del partido y eso quiere decir presión alta, más agresiva, con más intensidad, más convicción. We've closed the gap on Atlético and Real Madrid, so it should serve as a turning point for us, especially in terms of intensity".

1:01 AM2 hours ago

Última alineación de Barcelona

 Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Martínez, Alonso; Lopez, Romeu, Gundogan; Yamal, Torres, Félix.
12:56 AM2 hours ago

Última alineación de Shakhtar

Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matviyenko, Azarov; Bondarenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Zubkov, Sikan, Krysvik. 
12:51 AM2 hours ago

How does Barcelona arrive?

Barcelona Xavi's side will be looking to continue to make it three in three in this complex league.

12:46 AM2 hours ago

How is Shakhtar coming along?

Shakhtar come into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Dinamo, and will be going all out to make it three out of three.
12:41 AM2 hours ago

Shakhtar vs Barcelona will be played at the Volksparkstadion Stadium.

12:36 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Shakhtar vs Barcelona live stream of Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The match will take place at the Volksparkstadion Stadium at 13:45 hrs.

 

