Shakhtar vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

Stay tuned for the Shakhtar vs Barcelona live stream.
Where and how to watch Shakhtar vs Barcelona online live stream
Shakhtar vs Barcelona can be tuned into the live streams on the HBO Max App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Shakhtar vs Barcelona matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage?
Argentina: 12.45am
Bolivia: 11:45am
Brazil: 11:45am
Chile: 11:45 am
Colombia: 11:45 am
Ecuador: 11:45 a.m.
United States: 13:45 hours PT and 15:45 hours ET
Mexico: 11:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 11:45 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:45 a.m.
Japan: 11:45am
India: 22:45
Nigeria: 02:45 hours
South Africa: 05:45
Australia: 05:45
United Kingdom ET: 06:45
Barcelona statements
"No doubts. We all saw it. We played a game where we weren't comfortable, but no doubts. We are positive. We have to keep working as we do. Throughout the season there are games where you don't feel good, you don't play well but you have to get the three points and show that the team knows how to suffer and responds to difficulty".
"I agree in the sense that throughout the season there are games where you don't play well or have a bad feeling and you get the three points. The same thing happens again throughout the season. The important thing is to recognise and see where you can improve and keep improving and working together".
"I'm very happy to have Iñigo and so much competition in defence. The important thing is to make the team stronger. In the injury I felt good and I was able to work hard. Nothing to advance the return because of the great level shown by my teammates".
"It's a very collective issue. Real Sociedad made it very difficult for us. We lost a lot of balls on throw-ins and it's a matter of communicating, of always being on the move and of intensity. These are things we have to improve and I'm sure we'll do it tomorrow".
"It's a very difficult situation. We saw the coach's press conference. To make such a long journey. But they are here to compete even though they know what is going on.
"We always sum up what happened. Footballistically we lacked a lot of things, we lacked intensity or they put more in the first half. The second half was different. Hemos de tener más el dominio del partido y eso quiere decir presión alta, más agresiva, con más intensidad, más convicción. We've closed the gap on Atlético and Real Madrid, so it should serve as a turning point for us, especially in terms of intensity".
Última alineación de Barcelona
Última alineación de Shakhtar
How does Barcelona arrive?
How is Shakhtar coming along?
Shakhtar vs Barcelona will be played at the Volksparkstadion Stadium.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!