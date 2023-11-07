Milan vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League
Image: Milan

1:17 AM

Stay tuned for the Milan vs PSG live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Milan vs PSG live, as well as the latest information from the San Siro Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:12 AM

Where and how to watch Milan vs PSG online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on TNT Sports.

Milan vs PSG can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

1:07 AM

What time is Milan vs PSG matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage?

This is the kickoff time for the Milan vs PSG match on November 7, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00

Bolivia: 14:00

Brazil: 14:00 hours

Chile: 14:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 14:00 hours

United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 15:00 hours

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 14:00 hours

Venezuela: 14:00 hours

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 01:00 hours

Nigeria: 05:00 hours

South Africa: 08:00 hours

Australia: 08:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 09:00 hours

1:02 AM

Milan Statement

Stefano Pioli spoke ahead of the game: "I think we were unlucky in games where we deserved more: against Juventus and Napoli. Against Udinese we weren't up to the task and that's what disappointed us the most. We have to reverse the trend by doing something different. I know I'm coaching a good team and the guys can play very well."

"This game has to be the turning point of our Champions League campaign. We can't rely on other results, we need points. Our opponent is a top team, but I have great players and we have the right idea. We have to believe from start to finish. Today was a day of work and discussion. Our preparation has focused on the concentration and hunger needed to perform at our best."

"The lesson of Paris taught us that our level of attention must be very high. They can attack at any time, but they also open up at times. We have to be aware of that and take advantage of any chances that come our way. In the first leg we were compact and recovered the ball well; we just need to be more attentive to certain situations, like Mbappé's goal."

"Pulisic and Chukwueze are fit. Samuel has had fewer minutes after getting injured with the national team. I think Christian will start, but Samu will be ready to do his bit. Mike is always at the center of our tactics. Building from the back is very important in modern soccer and he is a top player. He gives us a lot of security; he's worked hard at it these last few years."

"I think the fans will do everything they can to push their team to the point where we play the way AC Milan should play. We have to win them over and make them our 12th man. We want to show that we are better than we were in our last game. We are aware of what happened and we will have the opportunity to make an epochal AC Milan."

"We are working on a reaction to get a good result. Last season we reached the semifinals and we want to take as many points as possible in the last three games. We have to do what we know how to do to win. It will be a difficult game for us, but also for them. We will have to give our all and regain our confidence and grit, knowing what we can do, and we can do it well. There is no room for emotion, we have to give everything and play as AC Milan should."

"He's a great goalkeeper, one of the best. He proves it in every game and he has done it also at the beginning of this season. The best for me is yet to come. I can be decisive and dedicated. I'm Mike, I have the right character. I do what I know I can do; I'm a natural leader and I always try to do my best."

"Kylian is a top player, hard to predict and hard to face. We lost 3-0 last time and the match is 11 against 11: my duel is not against him."

12:57 AM

Latest PSG lineup.

Lecomte; Sacko, Kouyaté, Estève, Sylla, Ferri, Chotard, Savanier, Fayad, Mousa Tamari, Adams
12:52 AM

Última alineación de Milan

Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Florenzi; Krunić, Reijnders, Musah, Rafael Leão, Jović, Giroud
12:47 AM

How is PSG coming along?

PSG after beating Montpellier three-nil, the Parisian team will be going all out to continue to pick up points in this competition.

12:42 AM

How does Milan arrives?

Milan lost their last Serie A match against Udinese by the minimum score, so they will be looking for three points from three.
12:37 AM

The match Milan vs PSG will be played at the San Siro Stadium

 

The Milan vs PSG match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, located in Milan, Italy. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.

12:32 AM

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Milan vs PSG live stream, corresponding to Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The match will take place at the San Siro Stadium at 14:00.
