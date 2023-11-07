Milan vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Milan vs PSG live stream.
Where and how to watch Milan vs PSG online and live stream
Milan vs PSG can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Milan vs PSG matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage?
Argentina: 15:00
Bolivia: 14:00
Brazil: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 01:00 hours
Nigeria: 05:00 hours
South Africa: 08:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 09:00 hours
Milan Statement
"This game has to be the turning point of our Champions League campaign. We can't rely on other results, we need points. Our opponent is a top team, but I have great players and we have the right idea. We have to believe from start to finish. Today was a day of work and discussion. Our preparation has focused on the concentration and hunger needed to perform at our best."
"The lesson of Paris taught us that our level of attention must be very high. They can attack at any time, but they also open up at times. We have to be aware of that and take advantage of any chances that come our way. In the first leg we were compact and recovered the ball well; we just need to be more attentive to certain situations, like Mbappé's goal."
"Pulisic and Chukwueze are fit. Samuel has had fewer minutes after getting injured with the national team. I think Christian will start, but Samu will be ready to do his bit. Mike is always at the center of our tactics. Building from the back is very important in modern soccer and he is a top player. He gives us a lot of security; he's worked hard at it these last few years."
"I think the fans will do everything they can to push their team to the point where we play the way AC Milan should play. We have to win them over and make them our 12th man. We want to show that we are better than we were in our last game. We are aware of what happened and we will have the opportunity to make an epochal AC Milan."
"We are working on a reaction to get a good result. Last season we reached the semifinals and we want to take as many points as possible in the last three games. We have to do what we know how to do to win. It will be a difficult game for us, but also for them. We will have to give our all and regain our confidence and grit, knowing what we can do, and we can do it well. There is no room for emotion, we have to give everything and play as AC Milan should."
"He's a great goalkeeper, one of the best. He proves it in every game and he has done it also at the beginning of this season. The best for me is yet to come. I can be decisive and dedicated. I'm Mike, I have the right character. I do what I know I can do; I'm a natural leader and I always try to do my best."
"Kylian is a top player, hard to predict and hard to face. We lost 3-0 last time and the match is 11 against 11: my duel is not against him."
Latest PSG lineup.
Última alineación de Milan
How is PSG coming along?
How does Milan arrives?
The match Milan vs PSG will be played at the San Siro Stadium
The Milan vs PSG match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, located in Milan, Italy. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.