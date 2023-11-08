RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan of 8th November in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
November 8, 2023
|
13:45 ET
|
Argentina
|
November 8, 2023
|
15:45
|
Bolivia
|
November 8, 2023
|
12:45
|
Brazil
|
November 8, 2023
|
15:45
|
Chile
|
November 8, 2023
|
15:45
|
Colombia
|
November 8, 2023
|
12:45
|
Ecuador
|
November 8, 2023
|
12:45
|
Spain
|
November 8, 2023
|
19:45
|
Mexico
|
November 8, 2023
|
11:45
|
Peru
|
November 8, 2023
|
15:45
Watch out for this RB Salzburg player:
For this match, the player to watch will be RB Salzburg's iconic center forward Karim Konaté. The Ivorian attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Karim Konaté knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for RB Salzburg.
RB Salzburg's final line-up:
A. Schlager; A. Terzic, S. Pavlovic, S. Baidoo, A. Dedic; L. Gourna-Douath; M. Kjaergaard, M. Bistrup; O. Gloch; K. Konaté, R. Simic.
Watch out for this Inter Milan player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Inter Milan's iconic center forward Marcus Thuram. The Spanish striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Marcus Thuram knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Inter Milan.
Last Inter Milan line-up:
Y. Sommer; B. Pavard, F. Acerbi, A. Bastoni; D. Dumfries, N. Barella, H. Calhanoglu, H. Mijitaryan, F. Dimarco; M. Thuram, L. Martinez.
Background:
Inter Milan and Salzburg met last weekend in Italy where it was the Neoazzurri who took all three points by a score of 2-1. The goals for Inter Milan came from Alexis Sanchez and Calhanoglu. Oscar Glouk scored for the visitors.
About the Stadium
The Red Bull Arena, formerly known as Wals-Siezenheim Stadium, is a soccer stadium located in the city of Wals-Siezenheim, near Salzburg, Austria. It is the home of the soccer club FC Red Bull Salzburg and is one of the most modern and iconic stadiums in Austria. The stadium has a capacity of around 31,895 spectators for soccer events. It has been designed to meet modern standards and offers amenities for fans, including comfortable seating and good visibility from all locations.
Aiming to seal qualification
On the other hand, Inter Milan is close to qualifying for the round of 16 after having beaten Salzburg at the Giuzzpe Meaza, now, they must repeat the same strategy in Italy to get the victory in a foreign field full of a totally hostile public, likewise, in case of winning, the Italians would be prepared to fight for the first place in the group with Real Sociedad for the next game.
Qualification in jeopardy
RB Salzburg's team comes to this match against Inter Milan with the obligation to get the three points at any cost, as a slip-up could put them in serious trouble to qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League. Also, if they were to lose at home as they did against Real Sociedad and Benfica were to win, the Austrians would also put their relegation to the Europa League at stake, so these 90 minutes will be vital for the home team.
Kick-off time
The RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan match will be played at RB Arena, in Salzburg, Austria. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
