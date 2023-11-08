Real Sociedad vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Real Sociedad vs Benfica match live?
What time is Real Sociedad vs Benfica match for Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Real Sociedad vs Benfica of 8th November 2023 in several countries:
Argentina 4 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3 pm: Star+
Brazil 4 pm: HBO Max
Chile 3 pm: Star+
Colombia 2 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2 pm: Star+
USA 3 pm ET: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Paramount+ViX, TUDN App
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico 2 pm: HBO Max
Paraguay 3 pm: Star+
Peru 2 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3 pm: Star+
Speak, Roger Schmidt!
"It's an important week because we're playing in the Champions League after losing three games. That's why we have to win. Then there's an important game in the league because if we win at the weekend we can go top of the table. But we're going to have more important weeks, that's why in soccer it's always the moment that counts. We have to see the next games as the most important. We've talked about everything [with the president], I think we know where we stand. We've bought good players, but we've also sold important ones. We have to build a good team, sometimes it happens quickly, like last season when it was easy, other times it takes more time. Especially when we have new players, who need more time. That's our situation, but we believe in ourselves in all competitions, we have to show it in the Champions League. It's crucial to win. I think it's a club that has grown a lot in recent years. I think they've made good decisions, they've kept the coach who's been here for several years, the players have grown with him and they've managed to keep key players. The young players are identified with the club, just as they are with Benfica. Of course, all of this is the perfect mix for success. It's no coincidence that they're in their current position. Especially in the Champions League, which hadn't been our competition until now. We had the sending-off at Inter and we don't want to make excuses, but our start wasn't perfect and, although we had a good reaction in Milan, in the last game [against Real Sociedad] our attitude was different. Every game is a new opportunity to take a step forward and show that we're different. We haven't conceded many chances in recent games, even against Real Sociedad we played a good game and managed to create plenty of chances. That [goals] is what we miss a bit, but we're getting used to each other and that's it, we have to score goals to win the Champions League."
Probable lineup for Benfica
Trubin; António Silva, Otamendi, Morato; João Neves, Florentino, João Mário, Aursnes; Rafa Silva, Di María, Gonçalo Guedes.
Speak, Imanol Alguacil!
"It's a very important game, there's no doubt about it, and that's why the famous 25-meter wave will be generated, I hope it's the fans who cause it, they know that in Portugal, we have to make the Reale The arena explodes between the fans and the team, and that means the game is important. But it's not a final because there are still points at stake, the finals are played in May. But we're prepared for a Benfica team with three central defenders, because we've already seen it, but we'll see what's decided. We're sure it will be very different from Lisbon. It's a great team with great players, regardless of the system. It's a champion team and they have to have a lot of respect for the players they have and their history. And to repeat the game from there we have to be very prepared, but we will be. Let's be ourselves. The problem is that the dressing room was the same as mine. I can't go out there with emotions the way I live them and be an actor and things don't happen the way I think. Obviously we were all very angry because we had a unique opportunity. Nothing has changed because that's soccer. The team was very fresh, very fresh. And I'm the coach who makes the decisions and I understood that until the 90th minute that team was good enough to win. And we made three specific mistakes and tiredness wasn't the cause, and the players know that. Because all those players didn't play during the week and because those players played three games during the week and nobody remembered the changes I'm no longer fooled, I let myself be fooled, but I'm not going to lie to you, there are some who are more or less affected, but because of the way the team and the players are prepared, I want to wait until the day of the game to look them in the eye when we eat. It's no surprise because we're missing two points that were left over here against Inter. But that doesn't mean we'll do the same from now on. Benfica will make things very difficult for us because they're a champion team and they're wounded and will want revenge. We're going to see a totally different Benfica, no matter what system they use, and we have to have our best day in order to win. I'm not thinking about that at the moment, because we haven't managed it yet. I hope you can ask me that question because it would be very important, being from here. But I'll be happy if the fans are as enthusiastic as I am now. If we can do it, it'll be a good sign, and I'm not talking about winning, I'm talking about being enthusiastic about what the team is doing. But we want more. The hardest thing is to get into a rhythm, especially after an injury. He'd just had a great season in the Segunda División and now he's in a Real team that wants to fight for the Champions League. But he's doing a good job day in, day out. And that's what will allow him to repeat his great level at Almería. I see him as I saw Mikel. Just like Carlos. Now there are no more doubts. Sadiq's case will be the same. I'm very happy with his work because he's helped us a lot at times."
Probable lineup for Real Sociedad
Remiro; Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Muñoz; Méndez, Zubimendi, Merino; Barrenetxea, Kubo, Oyarzabal.
Classification
Incarnates
Benfica have no points to their name. The Reds have lost three times and are bottom of the group.
Erreala
With a 77% record, Real Sociedad top Group D with seven points. Erreala have two wins and a draw, just like Internazionale, but have the edge on goal difference.
Eye on the game
Real Sociedad vs Benfica live this Tuesday (8), at the Anoeta Stadium at 1:45 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the 4th round of the competition.
