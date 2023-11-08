Arsenal vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Arsenal vs Sevilla Live Score Here
ARSENAL!
SPEAK UP, TOMIYASU!
"We're really focused on tomorrow's game. We need to recover from Saturday's game. É This is a great opportunity for us to qualify for the next stage. É It's a key game for us, and we're playing to get three points against them.
"It is not; It's easy to play in the Champions League and the Premier League, but we need to be fit and available as much as we can, because we're already here. We lost some players due to injuries. For me, I need to be fit and available as much as I can."
"To be honest, I didn't train to be ambidextrous," he explained. "When I was a kid and had the ball at my foot, Right, he played with his foot. right, and if it was on the foot left, he played with his left foot. left.
"It is not; It's easy, and my role changes with each game, but the most important thing is how to behave on the field, how much you If you want to win the game, how much do you want? You want to beat your opponent. That doesn't change. My job is I will give 100% on the field, no matter what position I play."
SPEAK UP, ARTET!
Some things don't happen overnight. When it was so clear and had all the evidence for the words I used in the media, it's because I feel strongly about them. One thing is what I say externally, but internally to my players, it's about how we can play better, how we can be more dominant, how we can play the game the way we want it and not give the opponent a chance. One thing is my duty to you, and then my duty as a coach to do what we have to do. It's exactly what I've been doing, nothing special, nothing different, and I will do it, and the club will do it again and again until it's right. Until it's right, we have to be better on the field and win more football games. That's it.
The moment you have a chance in football to define, do it. We have to do a lot of things right tomorrow to earn the right to win it, and against a really good team with a lot of experience in this competition, we have to show tomorrow in front of our fans how excited we are to play this match and what it means to us.
I stand by the same words that mistakes are part of football in any other way, and we are here to improve the game constructively in every way we can, and that's what we've been doing. As a club, I, the individual with my duty as a coach in the coaches' meeting, give our opinion, our voices, and raise it in the most constructive way possible, together, to create a better game, that's it. It's the only thing we are collectively looking to achieve for everyone.
There's the answer, your colleague mentioned how emotional I was after the game and how I acted on the sidelines. I didn't receive a yellow card, I didn't receive a warning from the referee, so I remained focused on the game, trying to affect the game in the best possible way for my players, that's it.
Yes, especially the team's performance and watching again the two games we watched last year when we won 2-0 and when we lost 1-0, we were much better three days ago than we were a year ago, much better, and we deserved more in that game, but that's the beauty of this game. So, we have to build on many things we did right against Newcastle, improve certain things, especially in the final third, to be more threatening, but in the rest, the way the team played, the way we competed, it was extraordinary.
Again, we have a duty to express how we feel with all the evidence we have and the history of what happened. I think we really have to stand up for our people, our values, and who we are. And when the club has done that, it has done it at very specific moments for the right reasons and shows the unity and understanding within the club, of standing up really clearly and honestly. That is our duty as a club.
I think the support we have given to everyone, and I will continue to do so, will not change. I will be there, if I have to talk to someone, I will be in any meeting, trying to reinforce everything. We all want the same thing, but we have to understand that it has to be there, and if you and everyone in football want us to be there, we have to give our opinion, and we have to listen to our opinion in an honest and clear way, not talk about other things, be clear and honest and value what we have and make sure we continue to evolve the game the way we want it, that's it.
Mistakes are part of evolution. The path will never be smooth, there will always be obstacles along the way, and perhaps these things are very necessary to improve the game in the right way, that's it. But we have to speak up, if we have a problem, let's talk about it, let's try to improve it in a very constructive way, that's what we're trying to do, nothing more.
Obviously, we had two very good games, especially the one against Lens, especially in the second half, we had difficulties in the first 20-25 minutes of the second half, but overall, the way the team not only presented itself but the team's presence, the maturity they showed in big games like this has been really good, but it's about doing that consistently, and tomorrow we will have to do many of those things very, very well.
I think I have defended many situations, and the last thing you have never heard from me in a press conference is an excuse to talk about that result, it has nothing to do with it. It's 'first of all, look inside our own house and all the things we can do better,' and then we can look externally, is there something that can affect what we are really doing, but first, you have to look in the mirror.""