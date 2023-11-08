Real Madrid vs Braga LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
How and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Braga match live?
What time is Real Madrid vs Braga match for Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Braga of 8th November 2023 in several countries:
Argentina 5 pm: Star+
Bolivia 4 pm: Star+
Brazil 5 pm: TNT, HBO Max
Chile 4 pm: Star+
Colombia 3 pm: Star+
Ecuador 3 pm: Star+
USA 4 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 3 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3 pm: Star+
Peru 3 pm: Star+
Uruguay 5 pm: Star+
Venezuela 4 pm: Star+
Speak, Artur Jorge!
"In fact, we've been pleased with the praise or the performance and it's motivating us to continue what we've been doing. The good game in Braga resulted in zero points. We have to score points to continue on this path. We're pleased with what we've done so far, but we know the difficulties we're going to have. Let the team be competitive. Picking up points would be perfect, but we have to look at the reality and recognize that we're up against some really tough opponents. It's always possible to pick up points, and by fighting with all our weapons, the chances increase of a result that's favorable to us. But we're going to have an extremely demanding game defensively. The whole team has to be committed to keeping our goal aspirations intact until the end of the game. I fully agree with what he said, we know and we have countless examples of this. We'll have to be more solid, have the right competitive attitude for the match and, above all, a quality team mentality. That's how we'll get closer to success.
Probable lineup for Braga
Matheus; Cristian Borja, Paulo Oliveira, José Fonte, Victor Gómez; Al Musrati, Zalazar; Bruma, Álvaro Djaló, Ricardo Horta, Banza.
Speak, Ancelotti!
"Win, win. That's the only thing. If you win it's good and if you draw or lose it's bad. If you play well, winning is normal, but winning is the only thing a coach is judged on. He [Belingham] recovered well, he didn't do the whole session to avoid hitting, but he felt good. I'll assess that with him. If Puyol wants to talk to Vinicius, let him, he has a lot of experience. Vini makes a difference, that's clear, he may have to improve his attitude in some circumstances. But he's improved a lot and continues to do so. We're delighted with him. He does his best, in recent games he's been a bit out of place, but he's improved a lot. It's difficult to say how many goals you have to score, I think whoever concedes the least wins. On average we score two a game, and now I think we're more or less like that, it's important. You have to score more if you concede more, but the team has won a lot defensively this season, and that helps a lot not to need so many goals. I don't think I'm in the mood for that. I feel very loved when I meet a Madrid fan and at the Bernabéu. And at the club. I don't feel all that criticism, I'm very comfortable here. I don't think we'll do anything in the winter, in the second half of the season the injured will be back. I don't know when, but before the end of the season. We won't do anything in the winter... In the summer, I hope. There are no big surprises, those who have struggled over the years will struggle this year too. Bayern, City, PSG... Along with the Spaniards, they'll all be fighting for the Champions League. I've spoken to him [Brahim], the truth is he hasn't had many minutes, I know he's a player who can contribute. The competition is very big, he's a player I like. He's a professional, he'll play his part. I've read that I have something against him, that he's doomed... that's not true. I'm not a judge, you use the word sentence a lot, I don't like the sound of it. I don't condemn anyone. I feel something special for Brahim, he played for Milan. We have to be patient, strikers go through these moments, when you shoot a lot and don't score, and in others you play and score. Rodrygo is the player who pulls the most in the league, he moves well, he arrives... We have to be patient, this moment will pass, as they all do. I'm not surprised that he [Endrick] has been called up by Brazil, he's playing very well. It seems like an award for a young player who is doing very well. Braga played very well against us, they created a lot of problems for us. You have to defend well against them, if you put your arms down and think the game is over, they'll come back. Defensive ability against teams like that is very important. We don't look too much at the individual, but at the team, its organization. Braga's forward line has several options, very fast players, a very tall center forward. He simply plays good soccer. Is playing well enough to win? I don't think so. There are many other things.
Probable lineup for Real Madrid
Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Fran García; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior.
Classification
Arsenalists
Braga are in third place. With a 33% record, the Arsenalistas have just one win and two defeats.
Blancos
Real Madrid have a 100% record with three wins from three games. As a result, Los Blancos top Group C with nine points.
Eye on the game
Real Madrid vs Braga live this Wednesday (8), at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium at 4 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the 4th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League Match: Real Madrid vs Braga Live Updates!
My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!