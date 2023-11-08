PSV vs Lens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSV vs Lens match.
Franck Haise!

Lens coach Franck Haise, meanwhile, praised the team's campaign so far: "It's great to reach the halfway point of the group stage with five points in the bank. We're ambitious, but we won't discuss the rest of the competition until we've qualified. Every team has its strengths and weaknesses. PSV are a good team, capable of giving any opponent a hard time at different stages of the game. We're expecting another intense game."
Peter Bosz!

PSV coach Peter Bosz was frank about the importance of the match against Lens: "Yes, we have to win this game. There's no doubt about what we have to do. We'll have to be more efficient here and create even more chances [than in the first game, which ended 1-1]. It all starts with the courage to play soccer. We did that [in the away game] too. If something is demanded of us physically, we'll have to be up to it. We'll have to do our best to win this match, but you know that's how it is in the Champions League."
Probable Lens

Lens' probable team for the match is: Samba, Medina, Danso, Gradit; Frankowski, Mendy, Abdul Samed and Machado; Sotoca, Thomasson and Wahi.
Probable PSV

PSV's probable team for the match is: Benitez, Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli and Dest; Veerman, Schouten, Bakayoko, Til and Lozano; De Jong.

After the six-goal win, Peter Bosz spoke to the press and reflected on the rout: "Six goals, none conceded, and we were able to rest some players ahead of Wednesday's crucial home game against RC Lens. We were the better team at the start of the game, before Heracles went down to ten men. We put in an excellent display, creating a lot of chances. An away game against Heracles is always a difficult task, so we're pleased with the three points. We were sloppy in training and I actually didn't sleep very well the night before the game, but fortunately I was proved wrong."
And Schouten, who scored twice in the match, also praised the team's performance: "It was all over when they were reduced to ten men, but it took us a while to capitalize on the numerical advantage. We scored six goals, but we could have scored a few more if you consider the number of chances we created. I don't score many goals myself, so I'm happy with my goal. I'm not always in a position to shoot and, even now, I looked for a teammate first before finally scoring myself."

Injuries

For PSV, Noa Lang, Mauro Junior, Obispo and Bella-Kotchap are all out injured. For Lens, Cabot, Farinez, Said and David Costa are also out injured.
Group B

PSV lead the Eredivisie with 33 points, seven clear of AZ, Feyenoord and Twente. With 13 points, Lens are in 10th place in Ligue 1, tied with Olympique Marseille, one above Rennes and Strabourg, and one below Le Havre and Nantes. In Group B, Arsenal lead the way with six points, one above Lens. Close behind are Sevilla and PSV, both on two points.
Last Matches: Lens

Apart from the 1-1 draw with PSV, Lens have won and drawn their last two games. On Saturday (28), at home, they beat Nantes 4-0, with goals from Sotoca (2), Medina and El Aynaoui. And on Saturday (4), away from home, the draw was goalless against Lorient.
Last Matches: PSV

PSV come into the match on the back of a draw and two wins in their last games. The draw was 1-1 away to Lens on Tuesday (24), with Bakayoko opening the scoring and Wahi equalizing. On Sunday (29), at home, they won the derby against Ajax 5-2, with goals from Lozano (2), De Jong and Saibari, while Van den Boomen and Brobbey scored. And on Saturday (4), the away win came 6-0 against Heracles, with goals from De Jong, Schouten, Tillman, André Ramalho, Til and Pepi.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Champions League match: PSV vs Lens Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

