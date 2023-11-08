Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray online and live in the UEFA Champions League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray match in several countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 16 hours on Star+
Brazil: 17 hours on Star+
Chile: 17 hours on Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 15 hours on Star+
US (ET): 16 hours No Broadcast
Spain: 21 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 14 hours on HBO Max
Paraguay: 17 hours on Star+
Peru: 15 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 17 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 16 hours on Star+
Bayern Munich's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Sven Ulreich, Kim Min-Jae, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Noussair Mazraoui, Jamal Musiala, Konrad Laimer, Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane, Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman.
Harry Kane, player to watch!
The Bayern striker is one of his club's great offensive references and is set to become the team's top scorer. Kane seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Bayern Munich on offense. This is one of the team's top figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 49 games where he scored 32 goals and 5 assists. The British forward had a great season and Bayern will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Bayern get here?
Bayern Munich continues its path in the 2023-2024 Bundesliga season where it will continue seeking the title of the highest category of German football and is positioned as one of the great candidates to fight to be among the best teams in the UEFA Champions League. Bayern finished as champions in first place in the Bundesliga with 71 points, after 21 wins, 8 draws and 5 losses. They begin a new adventure towards the UEFA Champions League, after several years since their last title. They apply to try to be among the best in the competition and be a protagonist in the highest European championship. Some interesting names in this group are Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Matthijs De Ligt and Alphonso Davies, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, his contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. Bayern will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so a lot is expected of them in search of their fourth Champions League and another Bundesliga.
Galatasaray's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Fernando Muslera, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Davinson Sánchez, Kazimcan Karatas, Sacha Boey, Kerem Aktürkoglu, Lucas Torreira, Kaan Ayhan, Mauro Icardi, Wilfried Zaha and Mateus Tetê.
Mauro Icardi, player to follow!
The Galatasaray forward is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Icardi seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for the team on offense. This is one of the team's figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During this season, the forward has participated in 18 games where he scored 15 goals and 3 assists. The Argentine striker is having a great season and Galatasaray will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Galatasaray arrive?
Galatasaray continues its path in the 2023-2024 Süper Lig season where it will fight to repeat the great year in the top category of Turkish football, where it won the league title, as well as fight for a place in UEFA competitions. Galatasaray finished in first position in the Süper Lig with 88 points, after 28 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses. Likewise, their path in the UEFA Champions League will be very interesting, they will be part of Group A along with Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Copenhagen, so the objective is to score important points in the Group Round and get into the phase elimination from the top European competition. Some interesting names in this group are Fernando Muslera, Mauro Icardi, Davinson Sánchez, Wilfried Zaha, Hakim Ziyech and Tete, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. Galatasaray will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the competitions in which it participates.
Where's the game?
The Allianz Arena located in the city of Munich, Germany will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Champions League season. This stadium has capacity for 75,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2005.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray match, corresponding to the Group Stage of the UEFA Champions League 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Allianz Arena, at 4 p.m.