Napoli vs Union Berlin LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

Stay tuned to follow Napoli vs Union Berlin live on TV
Where and how to watch Napoli vs Union Berlin online live stream
Napoli vs Union Berlin can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Napoli vs Union Berlin matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage?
Argentina: 12:45 pm
Bolivia: 11:45 a.m.
Brazil: 11:45 a.m.
Chile: 11:45 am
Colombia: 11:45 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:45 a.m.
United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 11:45 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:45 a.m.
Japan: 11:45 a.m.
India: 10:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 2:45 a.m.
South Africa: 5:45 a.m.
Australia: 05:45 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 06:45 a.m.
Napoli Statement
"It's true, we certainly want to get back to winning ways at the Maradona, our stadium must once again be a positive factor for our season and starting tomorrow we can get back to winning ways at home."
"Every team is always different depending on the historical context in which it is placed. Certainly, this squad is very strong and I have at my disposal a valuable squad."
"Raspadori is a quality striker who can play all over the offensive part. He knows how to tie the game, has a nose for goal, shoots very well and is a very versatile player. It is clear that his preferred role is that of first striker or advanced trequartista, but he is so complete that he can occupy several positions.
"Obviously in such a busy season we need all the players in the squad and that's why we are focusing a lot on Lindstrom. In that position right now there are Politano or Kvara, who are in great condition. But it's up to everyone to give their contribution."
"We are having the ability to score goals and a decisive approach also from those who come in from the bench, but I have great quality in the squad and I can manage an important resource with changes in the course of the match."
Union Berlin's last lineup
Last Napoli line-up
How does Union Berlin arrive?
How does Napoli arrive?