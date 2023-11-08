Napoli vs Union Berlin LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

Where and how to watch Napoli vs Union Berlin online live stream

The match will be broadcasted on TNT Sports.

Napoli vs Union Berlin can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Napoli vs Union Berlin matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage?

This is the kickoff time for Napoli vs Union Berlin on November 8, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:45 pm

Bolivia: 11:45 a.m.

Brazil: 11:45 a.m.

Chile: 11:45 am

Colombia: 11:45 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:45 a.m.

United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:45 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.

Peru: 12:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:45 a.m.

Venezuela: 11:45 a.m.

Japan: 11:45 a.m.

India: 10:45 p.m.

Nigeria: 2:45 a.m.

South Africa: 5:45 a.m.

Australia: 05:45 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 06:45 a.m.

Napoli Statement

Rudi Garcia spoke ahead of the match: "If we can repeat the solid performance we showed in Berlin, we can get another good result.

"It's true, we certainly want to get back to winning ways at the Maradona, our stadium must once again be a positive factor for our season and starting tomorrow we can get back to winning ways at home."

"Every team is always different depending on the historical context in which it is placed. Certainly, this squad is very strong and I have at my disposal a valuable squad."

"Raspadori is a quality striker who can play all over the offensive part. He knows how to tie the game, has a nose for goal, shoots very well and is a very versatile player. It is clear that his preferred role is that of first striker or advanced trequartista, but he is so complete that he can occupy several positions.

"Obviously in such a busy season we need all the players in the squad and that's why we are focusing a lot on Lindstrom. In that position right now there are Politano or Kvara, who are in great condition. But it's up to everyone to give their contribution."

"We are having the ability to get goals and a decisive approach also from those who come in from the bench, but I have great quality in the squad and I can manage an important resource with changes during the course of the game."

Union Berlin's last lineup

Grill; Doekhi, Knoche, Diogo Leite; Trimmel, Khedira, Juranovic, Seguin; Haberer, Behrens, Becker.
Last Napoli line-up

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Oestigaard, Rrahmani, Olivera; Zielinski, Lobotka, Anguissa; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia.
How does Union Berlin arrive?

Unión Berlín has not had a great tournament in Germany, the team arrives after losing three goals to zero against Frankfurt, a situation they will try to reverse in this very important match.
How does Napoli arrive?

Napoli comes into this match after beating Salernitana two goals to nil in Serie A last matchday, so they will be looking to give a great duel today. Rudi Garcia's squad will go all out to make it three out of three in this match.

The match Napoli vs Union Berlin will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

The Napoli vs Union Berlin match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, located in Naples, Italy. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
