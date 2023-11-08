Copenhaguen vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Copenhagen vs Manchester United live stream
Where and how to watch Copenhagen vs Manchester United live online
Copenhagen vs Manchester United can be tuned in from the live streams of HBO Max App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Copenhagen vs Manchester United matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage?
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 14:00 hours
Brazil: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 01:00 hours
Nigeria: 05:00 hours
South Africa: 08:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 09:00 hours
Milan Statement
"On the social side, [Rasmus] has integrated very well into both the team and the club. On the soccer side, he has scored three goals in the Champions League, which is very good, but now he has to take it on board and improve. He wants to get better every day, so I think he's lovely to work with."
"[Hojlund] understands that, but we talked about it with him, because he is still a young player. He's smart, he understands the situation and he's aware of it, that's why he wants to score goals. He's working very hard in training so he can progress.""The team has played in hostile environments before, like in Barcelona last year, where we had a good performance and won."
Manchester United Statement
"The only thing for us is the three points. We know we need to get them to put ourselves in a qualifying position. We dropped a lot of points in the first two games, so we're going to get another chance tomorrow."
"Rashford is ready, 100 percent. He took a small knock, but he only missed one game. After the last game we followed the protocols with Maguire, and he is available. He did quite well in the last game."
"He is fully committed to Manchester United and is working hard in training to get back in the team."
"The team has played in hostile environments before, like in Barcelona last year, where we had a good performance and won."
Copenhaguen last lineUp
Manchester United's last lineup
How does Manchester United arrives?
How does Copenhaguen coming?
Copenhagen vs Manchester United match will be played at Parken Stadium
The Copenhagen vs Manchester United match will be played at Parken Stadium, located in Denmark, Denmark. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.