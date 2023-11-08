Copenhaguen vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

Where and how to watch Copenhagen vs Manchester United live online

The match will be broadcasted on TNT Sports.

Copenhagen vs Manchester United can be tuned in from the live streams of HBO Max App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Copenhagen vs Manchester United matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage?

This is the kickoff time for the Copenhagen vs Manchester United match on November 8, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 14:00 hours

Brazil: 14:00 hours

Chile: 14:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 14:00 hours

United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 15:00 hours

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 14:00 hours

Venezuela: 14:00 hours

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 01:00 hours

Nigeria: 05:00 hours

South Africa: 08:00 hours

Australia: 08:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 09:00 hours

Milan Statement

Erik Ten Hag spoke at the pre-match press conference: "I think he has integrated very well. He has scored three goals in the Champions League, which is good for an adaptation period." "As a team, I think we can be better in possession and create more chances, giving the strikers more opportunities to score. We need to work on a stable starting lineup so that the routines are also better."

"On the social side, [Rasmus] has integrated very well into both the team and the club. On the soccer side, he has scored three goals in the Champions League, which is very good, but now he has to take it on board and improve. He wants to get better every day, so I think he's lovely to work with."

"[Hojlund] understands that, but we talked about it with him, because he is still a young player. He's smart, he understands the situation and he's aware of it, that's why he wants to score goals. He's working very hard in training so he can progress."

"The team has played in hostile environments before, like in Barcelona last year, where we had a good performance and won."
Manchester United Statement

Christian Eriksen spoke ahead of the game: "I've never played against Copenhagen here. I've only been here with the national team, but I know the atmosphere is very special. I expect a special atmosphere - a hundred times more theatrical than at Old Trafford? I'm not sure about that."

"The only thing for us is the three points. We know we need to get them to put ourselves in a qualifying position. We dropped a lot of points in the first two games, so we're going to get another chance tomorrow."

"Rashford is ready, 100 percent. He took a small knock, but he only missed one game. After the last game we followed the protocols with Maguire, and he is available. He did quite well in the last game."

"He is fully committed to Manchester United and is working hard in training to get back in the team."

"The team has played in hostile environments before, like in Barcelona last year, where we had a good performance and won."

Copenhaguen last lineUp

Lecomte; Sacko, Kouyaté, Estève, Sylla, Ferri, Chotard, Savanier, Fayad, Mousa Tamari, Adams
Manchester United's last lineup

Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Florenzi; Krunić, Reijnders, Musah, Rafael Leão, Jović, Giroud
How does Manchester United arrives?

Manchester United managed to win against Fulham by the minimum in the last Premier League match they played, giving a great joy to their fans, who are looking for more points in this important competition.

How does Copenhaguen coming?

Copenhague beat Randers four goals to two, the locals failed to get the victory of this match.
Copenhagen vs Manchester United match will be played at Parken Stadium

 

The Copenhagen vs Manchester United match will be played at Parken Stadium, located in Denmark, Denmark. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Copenhagen vs Manchester United live stream, corresponding to Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The match will take place at the Parken Stadium at 14:00.
