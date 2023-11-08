San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Professional League Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors as well as the latest information from the Estadio Pedro Bidegain. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
How to watch San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors?
If you want to watch the San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors match, it will be available on television on TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount+, ViXFanatiz USA
What time is the San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 2:00 p.m.
Chile: 13:00 hours
Costa Rica: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 2 p.m.
United States (ET): 1800 hours
Spain: 11 p.m.
Mexico: 4 p.m.
Paraguay: 2 p.m.
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 2 p.m.
Watch out for this Boca Juniors player
Miguel Merentiel, a 27-year-old striker who belongs to Palmeiras, but is on loan at Boca. He has scored 13 goals and provided five assists this season. He played 89 minutes in the final of the Copa Libertadores and the last time he played in this competition he scored, although it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat against Racing Club.
Watch out for this San Lorenzo player
Adam Bareiro, 27-year-old striker, international with the Paraguayan national team. He has 17 goals and one assist in 45 matches this season. However, he has more cards than goals, with 18 yellow cards and one red card this season.
How is Boca Juniors coming along?
They need to recover quickly after losing last Saturday's Libertadores Cup final in extra time against Fluminense. They have also gone three consecutive games without a win. They are currently seventh in the Argentine Professional League Cup standings with 44 points, although they are only two points behind third place, which happens to be held by San Lorenzo, and which gives them a place in the Copa Libertadores.
How is San Lorenzo coming along?
They have two consecutive draws and three consecutive matches without a win. However, they have not won in this competition since August 20, when they won 1-0 at Lanús. They are currently third with 46 points, i.e. in a position to qualify for the Copa Libertadores, but several teams are chasing them.
Background
The head-to-head record between these two teams is in favor of San Lorenzo, who have won 74 times. While 64 times Boca Juniors have won this duel and 51 have ended in a draw. In the last two duels, the victory has gone to the San Lorenzo team.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Pedro Bidegain Stadium, located in the city of Buenos Aires. The stadium was inaugurated in December 1993 and has a capacity for 47,964 spectators.
Preview of the match
San Lorenzo and Boca Juniors will meet in the match corresponding to the 12th round of the Argentine professional league.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between San Lorenzo and Boca Juniors in the Professional League Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.