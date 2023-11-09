Monterrey vs Santos Laguna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Monterrey vs Santos Laguna match?
This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Santos Laguna of 8th November in several countries:
Where To Watch Monterrey vs Santos Laguna around the world
Country
Start Date
Local Time
TV Channels and Live Streams
United States
November 8, 2023
22:00 ET
TUDN, ViX,
Argentina
November 8, 2023
23:00
Bolivia
November 8, 2023
21:00
Brasil
November 8, 2023
23:00
Chile
November 8, 2023
23:00
Colombia
November 8, 2023
21:00
Ecuador
November 8, 2023
21:00
Spain
November 9, 2023
4:00
Mexico
November 8, 2023
20:00
TUDN
Peru
November 8, 2023
21:00
Watch out for this Monterrey player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Rogelio Funes Mori. The current Monterrey striker has been a key player in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Santos Laguna player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Harold Preciado. The current Santos Laguna striker has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field, likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Last Santos Laguna lineup:
C. Acevedo; O. Campos, H. Rodríguez, P. Torres, R. López; A. Cervantes, P. Aquino; D. Vergara, J. Brunetta, E. Rodríguez;
Monterrey's last lineup:
E. Andrada; S. Medina, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, J. Gallardo; L. Romo; J. Corona, M. Meza, A. González, J. Roja; R. Funes Mori.
Background:
Monterrey and Santos Laguna have faced each other a total of 66 times (24 Monterrey wins, 23 draws, 19 Laguna wins) where the balance is entirely in Monterrey's favor. In terms of goals scored, Monterrey beats Santos Laguna with 102 against 89 goals. Their last meeting dates back to the Quarterfinals Second Leg of the Clausura 2023 where Monterrey eliminated Santos Laguna 2-0.
About the Stadium:
BBVA Stadium is a soccer stadium located in the municipality of Guadalupe, in the metropolitan area of Monterrey, Mexico. It is the home of Club de Fútbol Monterrey, one of the most prominent teams in Liga MX, the top tier of Mexican soccer. BBVA Stadium has a capacity of around 51,348 spectators, making it one of the largest soccer stadiums in Mexico. It was inaugurated in 2015 and replaced the former Estadio Tecnológico, which had been the historic home of Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
Holding on to reach the top
The Rayados de Monterrey team, as is customary in every tournament, is under constant pressure from its fans and others to see the Monterrey team fighting for the title, as well as reaching the final stages while dominating most of the regular tournament in Liga MX. Now, Monterrey will look to continue dominating in the tournament and will have to add three units if they want to remain at the top of the overall table.
Hoping to qualify
The Santos Laguna team is at a crucial crossroads in this Liga MX season. With a matchday 10 game pending against Monterrey, the need to win this clash is a fundamental requirement to keep alive the hope of qualifying for the final stage. Otherwise, they face the agonizing reality of being eliminated from the Mexican soccer playoffs.
Santos Laguna is not only playing for victory in this match, but for its future in the season. The outcome of this match has a direct impact on their qualification, and their ability to advance to the crucial stage of the tournament depends largely on getting the three points.
The Glorious Liga MX
The excitement continues in Liga MX in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the tournament and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, closing the tournament successfully is of vital importance for Liga MX teams that wish to qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs represent the culmination of months of effort, dedication and strategy, and only the best teams have the opportunity to participate in them. Therefore, a solid finish to the regular phase is essential to secure a place in this exciting stage of the tournament.
Kick-off time
The Monterrey vs Santos Laguna match will be played at Estadio BBVA, in Monterrey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
