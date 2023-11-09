Toulouse vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Liverpool vs Toulouse Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs Toulouse match.
What time is Liverpool vs Toulouse match for UEFA Europa League Match?
This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Toulouse of 9th November in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
November 9, 2023
|
12:45 ET
|
Argentina
|
November 9, 2023
|
15:45
|
Bolivia
|
November 9, 2023
|
12:45
|
Brazil
|
November 9, 2023
|
15:45
|
Chile
|
November 9, 2023
|
15:45
|
Colombia
|
November 9, 2023
|
12:45
|
Ecuador
|
November 9, 2023
|
12:45
|
Spain
|
November 9, 2023
|
19:45
|
Mexico
|
November 9, 2023
|
11:45
|
Peru
|
November 9, 2023
|
15:45
Watch out for this Toulouse player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Toulouse's iconic forward Frank Magri. The French/Cameroonian attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses should always be on their guard as Frank Magri knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Toulouse.
Latest Toulouse line-up:
G. Restes; M. Diarra, R. Nicolaisen, L. Costa, K. Keben; Y. Begraoui, C. Casseres, S. Spierings, A. Donnum; D. Genreau; F. Magri.
Watch out for this Liverpool player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Liverpool's iconic center forward Diogo Jota. The Portuguese attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Diogo Jota knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Liverpool.
Liverpool's final lineup:
Alisson; T. Alexander-Arnold, I. Konaté, V. Van Dijk, A. Robertson; D. Szoboszlai, A. Mac Allister, C. Gakpo; M. Salah, Diogo Jota, L. Diaz.
Background:
The last time Toulouse and Liverpool met was last round of the Europa League group stage on matchday 3 from Anfield, the Reds showed no mercy to the French side as they thrashed them by an emphatic score of 5-1, thus securing Liverpool's overall lead for another matchday.
About the Stadium
The Stade de Toulouse, also known as Stadium Municipal, is a stadium located in the city of Toulouse, in the southwest of France. It was inaugurated in 1937 and has been an important sports center in the region and in the country. It was originally built to host the World Cup in 1938. The stadium has a capacity of approximately 33,000 spectators and has been the home of the Toulouse Football Club (TFC), a French professional soccer team that has competed in different divisions of French soccer.
Thinking about the Conference League
The Toulouse after having stumbled last game against Liverpool at Anfield, now, is in a situation of responsibility with their fans to not say goodbye to European competitions, although it is true that LASK is not giving its best version within the group and is a candidate to be eliminated, Toulouse is currently out of the Europa League and more within the Conference, therefore, they will have to get the three points if they want to keep hopes of advancing to the play-off round.
Walk with hope in your heart
Liverpool FC is once again in a European competition after having managed to get back on track last season, as it looked like this would be the first time in a long time that the Reds would not be present fighting for an international title, however, they managed to qualify for the Europa League and now Liverpool FC will look to reach the final to return in the future to the Champions League, a place where the Reds have become accustomed to be.
The road to glory begins
The Europa League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Europa League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Every match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and every victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Toulouse vs Liverpool match will be played at Stade de Toulouse, in Toulouse, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Europa League Match: Toulouse vs Liverpool!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.