Maccabi Haifa vs Villarreal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

How and where to watch the Maccabi Haifa vs Villarreal match live?
What time is Maccabi Haifa vs Villarreal match for Europa League?
Argentina 2:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 1:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 2:45 pm: Star +
Chile 1:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 12:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 12:45 pm: Star +
USA 1:45 pm ET: ViX, TUDNxtra, Paramount+
Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 12:45 pm: Star +
Paraguay 1:45 pm: Star +
Peru 12:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 2:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 1:45 pm: Star +
We've already worked as a team and we'll continue to do so. Now we have to put the finishing touches on it. We're going to show the players what they're up against tomorrow. We have to make changes, because we have people in different circumstances. It's important that everyone feels important in this squad. We have to be effective in both areas".
Probable lineup for Villarreal
Coach: Pancheta.
Probable lineup for Maccabi Haifa
Coach: Messay Dego.
Change of location
"Following the recent decision by the UEFA Executive Committee that no matches in UEFA competitions will be played in Israel until further notice due to the current security situation, UEFA has today confirmed, in agreement with the clubs and national associations concerned, that the next UEFA Europa League group stage event between Maccabi Haifa FC and Villarreal CF will be played at the AEK Arena in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Thursday, November 9. The match will be played behind closed doors".
