Maccabi Haifa vs Villarreal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Villarreal

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:34 AM18 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Maccabi Haifa vs Villarreal match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ViX, TUDNxtra, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:29 AM23 minutes ago

What time is Maccabi Haifa vs Villarreal match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Maccabi Haifa vs Villarreal of 9th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 2:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 1:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 2:45 pm: Star +

Chile 1:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 12:45 pm: Star +

Ecuador 12:45 pm: Star +

USA 1:45 pm ET: ViX, TUDNxtra, Paramount+

Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 12:45 pm: Star +

Paraguay 1:45 pm: Star +

Peru 12:45 pm: Star +

Uruguay 2:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 1:45 pm: Star +

12:24 AM28 minutes ago

Speak, Pancheta!

"It's a rival that has played a lot of 4-2-3-1. They have a very interesting midfielder and striker. They can also play with three defenders. We have to be protagonists, a team faithful to what we've been training. We have to be more aggressive with and without the ball. I hope to be the master of the ball. It's a team that will try to work, but we have to adjust nuances so that they don't succeed. We have to be true to who we are, because that will bring us closer to victory.

We've already worked as a team and we'll continue to do so. Now we have to put the finishing touches on it. We're going to show the players what they're up against tomorrow. We have to make changes, because we have people in different circumstances. It's important that everyone feels important in this squad. We have to be effective in both areas".

12:19 AM33 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Villarreal

Jorgensen; Altimira, Albiol, Mandi, Moreno; Akhomach, Capoue, Parejo, Baena; Moreno, Sorloth.

Coach: Pancheta.

12:14 AM38 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Maccabi Haifa

Kaiuf; Sundgren, Simic, Beck, Cornud; Show, Jaber, Saba; Khalaili, Shuranov, David.

Coach: Messay Dego.

12:09 AM43 minutes ago

Change of location

Because of the conflict, the match was moved to the AEK Arena. Check out Uefa's statement below: 

"Following the recent decision by the UEFA Executive Committee that no matches in UEFA competitions will be played in Israel until further notice due to the current security situation, UEFA has today confirmed, in agreement with the clubs and national associations concerned, that the next UEFA Europa League group stage event between Maccabi Haifa FC and Villarreal CF will be played at the AEK Arena in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Thursday, November 9. The match will be played behind closed doors".

12:04 AMan hour ago

Classification

11:59 PMan hour ago

Yellow Submarine

Also with two games in hand, Villarreal have the advantage because they won against leaders Rennes. With a 50% record, the Yellow Submarine own three points.
11:54 PMan hour ago

The Greens

Israeli side Maccabi Haifa are bottom of Group F. The Greens have a 16% record and picked up one point from a draw against Panathinaikos. However, they have only played two games because of Israel's war against the terrorist group Hamas. The game against Villarreal on their home turf was postponed.
11:49 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Maccabi Haifa vs Villarreal live this Thursday (9), at the ΑΕΚ Arena Stadium at 1:45 pm ET, for the Europa League. The match is valid for the 4th round of the competition.
11:44 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Europa League Match: Maccabi Haifa vs Villarreal Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo