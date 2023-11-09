Sporting vs Raków Czestochowa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
How and where to watch the Sporting vs Raków Czestochowa match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ViX,  Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Sporting vs Raków Czestochowa match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Sporting vs Raków Czestochowa of 9th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: Star+

Bolivia 4 pm: Star+

Brazil 5 pm: TNT, HBO Max

Chile 4 pm: Star+

Colombia 3 pm: Star+

Ecuador 3  pm: Star+

USA 4 pm ET: ViX,  Paramount+

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 3 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3 pm: Star+

Peru 3 pm: Star+

Uruguay 5 pm: Star+

Venezuela 4 pm: Star+

Speak, Dawid Szwarga!

"The way [Sportin] managed the numerical disadvantage almost until the end is proof of their quality. The red card obviously influenced the game and with that advantage we lacked more patience. 

Coates, I understand, has more than 30 goals in his career. It's not a question of lack of study or attention. He's a central defender who attacks the ball at the perfect time and has a lot of quality.

I'm delighted for the group and for these players. Sturm and Atalanta drew, this is a balanced group and we'll keep fighting with all our might."

Probable lineup for Rakow

Kovacevic; Tudor, Racovitan, Rundic; Silva, Berggren, Lederman, Plavsic; Yeboah, Crnac, Nowak. 

Coach:  Dawid Szwarga

Speak, Rúben Amorim!

"More than being grateful, we want to show on the pitch that we want to honor the shirt and they always do that. The players behaved themselves with one less player [in the first leg].

We played against a clever team who knew how to create advantages with one more player, but especially in the first half we had more of the ball and the best chances. The second half was different, we couldn't get going. We tried to change a few players to try and keep the ball more, but it didn't happen and we ended up conceding a goal from an attacking free kick.

They exploited the wings because they're clever, because we closed down the middle a lot and they put a lot of people forward. Where they created the most problems for us, after the goal, was from crosses, through balls dropped and second balls. Then, after the goal, the players certainly felt it too because it [came from] a free kick of ours and that creates physical fatigue, but also mental fatigue. Then it took us a while to get back to the concentration we had. These are incidences of the game that I can understand."

Probable lineup for Sporting

Israel; Diomande, Coates, Gonçalo Inácio; Esgaio, Hjulmand, Morita, Reis; Gonçalves, Paulinho, Edwards.

Coach: Rúben Amorim.

Rakow

Rakow Czestochowa are bottom of the group with one point. With an 11% record, the Polish side have two defeats and one draw.
Lions

With a 44% record, Sporting have won, drawn and lost their first three games in the competition. The Lions are in second place in Group D with four points.
Eye on the game

Sporting vs Raków Czestochowa live this Thursday (9), at the José Alvalade Stadium at 1:45 pm ET, for the Europa League. The match is valid for the 4th round of the competition.
