Sporting vs Raków Czestochowa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Sporting vs Raków Czestochowa match live?
What time is Sporting vs Raków Czestochowa match for Europa League?
Argentina 5 pm: Star+
Bolivia 4 pm: Star+
Brazil 5 pm: TNT, HBO Max
Chile 4 pm: Star+
Colombia 3 pm: Star+
Ecuador 3 pm: Star+
USA 4 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 3 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3 pm: Star+
Peru 3 pm: Star+
Uruguay 5 pm: Star+
Venezuela 4 pm: Star+
Speak, Dawid Szwarga!
Coates, I understand, has more than 30 goals in his career. It's not a question of lack of study or attention. He's a central defender who attacks the ball at the perfect time and has a lot of quality.
I'm delighted for the group and for these players. Sturm and Atalanta drew, this is a balanced group and we'll keep fighting with all our might."
Probable lineup for Rakow
Coach: Dawid Szwarga
Speak, Rúben Amorim!
We played against a clever team who knew how to create advantages with one more player, but especially in the first half we had more of the ball and the best chances. The second half was different, we couldn't get going. We tried to change a few players to try and keep the ball more, but it didn't happen and we ended up conceding a goal from an attacking free kick.
They exploited the wings because they're clever, because we closed down the middle a lot and they put a lot of people forward. Where they created the most problems for us, after the goal, was from crosses, through balls dropped and second balls. Then, after the goal, the players certainly felt it too because it [came from] a free kick of ours and that creates physical fatigue, but also mental fatigue. Then it took us a while to get back to the concentration we had. These are incidences of the game that I can understand."
Probable lineup for Sporting
Coach: Rúben Amorim.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!