AEK Athens vs Marseille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League
Photo: AEK Athens

What time is Marseille vs AEK Athens match for UEFA Europa League Match?

This is the start time of the game Marseille vs AEK Athens of 9th November in several countries

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

November 9, 2023

15:00 ET

  

Argentina

November 9, 2023

18:00

  

Bolivia

November 9, 2023

15:00

  

Brazil

November 9, 2023

18:00

  

Chile

November 9, 2023

18:00

  

Colombia

November 9, 2023

15:00

  

Ecuador

November 9, 2023

15:00

  

Spain

November 9, 2023

22:00 

  

Mexico

November 9, 2023

14:00

  

Peru

November 9, 2023

18:00 

  
Watch out for this AEK Athens player:

For this match, the player to watch will be AEK Athens' iconic midfielder Orbelin Pineda. The Mexican attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Orbelin Pineda knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for AEK Athens.

Last AEK Athens line-up:

C. Stankovic; E. Hajisafi, H. Moukoudi, D. Vida, D. Sidibé; J. Jonsson, D. Szymanski; O. Pineda, P. Mandalos, N. Amrabat; S. Zuber.
Watch out for this Marseille player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Marseille's iconic center forward, Vítor Oliveira. The Portuguese attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Vítor Oliveira knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Marseille.
Marseille's final lineup:

R. Blanco; J. Clauss, C. Mbemba, L. Balerdi, Renan Lodi; G. Kondogbia, V. Rongier, J. Veretout; A. Harit, Vitinha, I. Ndiaye.
Background:

The last time AEK Athens and Marseille met was last matchday 3 of the Europa League group stage at the Vélodrome Stade, the Marseille side showed no mercy to the Greeks as they thrashed them by an abrupt 3-1 scoreline, thus securing Marseille's overall lead for another matchday.
About the Stadium

The Agia Sofia Stadium, a soccer stadium located in Nea Filadelfeia, a neighborhood northwest of Athens, Greece, is owned by AEK Athens and has a capacity of 32,500 spectators. The stadium was built on exactly the same site as the club's legendary Nikos Goumas Stadium. The stadium's name alludes to the church of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, the symbolic Byzantine-Christian cathedral, so as to recall the club's roots in the city of Constantinople.
To repeat the dose

On the other side, Marseille dreams again of repeating the dose against AEK Athens and win this time in the other team's stadium to return with the three points to their city and if the results go their way, with the qualification to the round of 16 of the Europa League, however, the Greek club will not sell the match so easily since they have the opportunity to snatch the lead from Marseille, increasing the demand within the French squad to play a perfect game.
In pursuit of top spot

So far, AEK Athens is leaving a great taste in their mouths so far in the UEFA Europa League as they are currently group runners-up, below the opponent to beat in this match, Marseille. However, the pressure is still on, as Brighton from England is on their heels, so getting the victory in this match against the French would be the best way to continue thinking about qualifying for the next round of the Europa League.
The road to glory begins

The Europa League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Europa League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time

The AEK Athens vs Marseille match will be played at Agia Sofia Stadium, in Athens, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:00 pm ET.
