Rennes vs Panathinaikos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Rennes vs Panathinaikos in a UEFA Europa League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rennes vs Panathinaikos match in the UEFA Europa League.
What time is Rennes vs Panathinaikos match for UEFA Europa League?
This is the start time of the game Rennes vs Panathinaikos of November 09th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 2:45 p.m.
Chile: 2:45 p.m.
Colombia: 12:45 p.m.
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
USA: 12:45 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 2:45 p.m.
Chile: 2:45 p.m.
Colombia: 12:45 p.m.
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
USA: 12:45 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Rennes vs Panathinaikos live
The match will be broadcast on Paramount+, ViX.
If you want to watch the Rennes vs Panathinaikos in streaming, it will be tuned to Paramount+, ViX.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch the Rennes vs Panathinaikos in streaming, it will be tuned to Paramount+, ViX.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Keep an eye on this Panathinaikos player.
Greece's 23 year old attacker, Fotis Ioannidis has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Greek league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
The attacker of Greece, Fotis Ioannidis, the attacker will play his ninth game in his local league, in the past he played 10 as a starter and 26 as a substitute, scoring 7 goals in the Greek league and 2 assists, currently he has 3 goals in 8 games, in this tournament he has two goals
Watch out for this Rennes player
France attacker, 25 year old Ludovic Blas has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
The attacker of France, Ludovic Blas, the attacker will play his tenth game in his local league, in the past he played 30 as a starter and 7 as a substitute, scoring 7 goals in the French league and 5 assists, currently he has 2 goals and in this tournament in 3 games he has 1 goal.
How is Panathinaikos coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against Panserraikos FC, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Lamia 1 - 2 Panathinaikos, Nov. 4, 2023, Greek Super League
Panathinaikos 5 - 0 Panserraikos FC, Oct. 29, 2023, Greek Super League
Panathinaikos 1 - 2 Stade Rennais, Oct. 26, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Olympiacos 0 - 3 Panathinaikos, Oct. 22, 2023, Greek Super League
Panathinaikos 5 - 0 Atromitos, Oct. 8, 2023, Greek Super League
Lamia 1 - 2 Panathinaikos, Nov. 4, 2023, Greek Super League
Panathinaikos 5 - 0 Panserraikos FC, Oct. 29, 2023, Greek Super League
Panathinaikos 1 - 2 Stade Rennais, Oct. 26, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Olympiacos 0 - 3 Panathinaikos, Oct. 22, 2023, Greek Super League
Panathinaikos 5 - 0 Atromitos, Oct. 8, 2023, Greek Super League
How is Rennes coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-2 against Panathinaikos, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Nice 2 - 0 Stade Rennais, Nov. 5, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 1 - 1 Strasbourg, Oct. 29, 2023, French Ligue 1
Panathinaikos 1 - 2 Stade Rennais, Oct. 26, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Lorient 2 - 1 Stade Rennais, Oct. 22, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 1 - 3 Paris Saint-Germain, Oct. 8, 2023, French Ligue 1
Nice 2 - 0 Stade Rennais, Nov. 5, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 1 - 1 Strasbourg, Oct. 29, 2023, French Ligue 1
Panathinaikos 1 - 2 Stade Rennais, Oct. 26, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Lorient 2 - 1 Stade Rennais, Oct. 22, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 1 - 3 Paris Saint-Germain, Oct. 8, 2023, French Ligue 1
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the UEFA Europa League match between Rennes vs Panathinaikos. The match will take place at Roazhon Park, at 12:45 pm.