Rangers vs Sparta Prague LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League

Watch Rangers vs Sparta Prague live on Match day 4 of the UEFA Europa League here.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Rangers vs Sparta Prague live on Match day 4 of the UEFA Europa League, as well as the latest information from the Ibrox Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Rangers FC vs Sparta Prague online live in UEFA Europa League Match day 4
The Rangers FC vs Sparta Prague match will be broadcast on ESPN.
Rangers FC vs Sparta Prague can be tuned into the Star+ streams.
If you want to watch Rangers FC vs Sparta Prague live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other UEFA Europa League games on Thursday
In addition to this match between Rangers FC vs Sparta Prague, the matches of Ajax vs Brighton, Qarabag vs Bayer Leverkusen, Rennes vs Panathinaikos, Servette vs Sheriff, Maccabi vs Villarreal, Slavia Prague vs AS Roma, Lask vs St. Gilloise, Toulouse vs Liverpool, Freiburg vs Topola, West Ham vs Olympiacos, BK Hacken vs Molde, AEK Athens vs Marseille, Atalanta vs Sturm, Sporting CP vs Rakow and Real Betis vs Aris Limasol, are the matches of this day in the Europa League, without a doubt one very exciting day, full of important teams and players of the highest quality, in the second most important tournament in Europe.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 4 match will be Davide Massa, who will have the task of bringing order to this match, which is about three very important points and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in another UEFA Europa League match day.
What time is Rangers FC vs Sparta Prague match day 4 of the UEFA Europa League?
This is the kick-off time for the match Rangers FC vs Sparta Prague on 9 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:00
Bolivia: 17:00
Brazil: 17:00
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00
Ecuador: 17:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 17:00 hours
Japan: 08:00 hours
India: 06:00
Nigeria: 05:00
South Africa: 06:00
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best matches in the Europa League and in their local leagues, a match that will undoubtedly be full of emotions, intensity and goals.
Background
The record is very close as they have met on 3 occasions, leaving a record of a match won by Rangers, a draw and a match won by Sparta Prague, so there is no clear favourite to take the 3 points in this matchday 4, the forecast is reserved and is expected a match full of goals, emotions and a lot of intensity.
How does Sparta Prague arrive?
For its part Sparta Prague comes from defeating Bohemians 1905 2-0 in his crazy league, to continue adding triumphs, will face Rangers as mentioned above for second place in their group, Sparta has a slight advantage that are the goals for and goals against, so a draw will be enough to remain in second place in this group C, in this way the two teams come to a match that promises to be the best in this day of the UEFA Europa League.
How do Rangers FC arrive?
Rangers comes from defeating Hearts 3-1 in the Semifinal of the Scottish League Cup, a match where they dominated and managed to qualify for the final of the Cup in their country, will face Sparta Prague match that will dispute the second place in Group C, the same that both teams share with 4 points, the overall leader is Betis with 6 points, no doubt we expect a very close game and fought, thus arrives Rangers.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the UEFA Champions League group stage live stream of Rangers FC vs Sparta Prague. The match will take place at the legendary Ibrox Stadium at 14:00.