Atalanta vs SK Sturm Graz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

Tune in here Atalanta vs SK Sturm Graz in a UEFA Europa League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atalanta vs SK Sturm Graz match in the UEFA Europa League.
What time is Atalanta vs SK Sturm Graz match for UEFA Europa League?
This is the start time of the game Atalanta vs SK Sturm Graz of November 09th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Spain: 00:00 hours
Where and how to watch Atalanta vs SK Sturm Graz live
The match will be broadcast on Paramount+, ViX.
If you want to watch the Atalanta vs SK Sturm Graz in streaming, it will be tuned to Paramount+, ViX.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Sturm player
Denmark midfielder, 23 year old William Boving Vick has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Austrian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Denmark midfielder, William Boving Vick, the midfielder will play his twelfth game in his local league, in the past he played 4 as a starter and 13 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the Austrian league and 0 assists, currently he has 0 goals in 11 games, in this tournament he has two goals.
Watch out for this Atalanta player
Colombia's attacker, 32-year-old Luis Muriel has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
The attacker of Colombia, Luis Muriel, the attacker will play his ninth game in his local league, in the past he played 10 as a starter and 19 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals in the Italian league and 3 assists, currently he has 0 goals and in this tournament in 2 games he has 2 goals.
How is Sturm coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against TSV Hartberg, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a not very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
LASK Linz 3 - 1 SK Sturm Graz, Nov 5, 2023, Austrian Bundesliga
SK Sturm Graz 0 - 1 Austria Vienna, Oct. 29, 2023, Austrian Bundesliga
SK Sturm Graz 2 - 2 Atalanta, Oct. 26, 2023, UEFA Europa League
SK Sturm Graz 2 - 1 TSV Hartberg, Oct. 21, 2023, Austrian Bundesliga
Wolfsberger 1 - 2 SK Sturm Graz, Oct. 8, 2023, Austrian Bundesliga
How is Atalanta coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Empoli, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Atalanta 1 - 2 Internazionale, Nov. 4, 2023, Italy Serie A
Empoli 0 - 3 Atalanta, Oct. 30, 2023, Italy Serie A
SK Sturm Graz 2 - 2 Atalanta, 26 Oct., 2023, UEFA Europa League
Atalanta 2 - 0 Genoa, Oct. 22, 2023, Italy Serie A
Lazio 3 - 2 Atalanta, Oct. 8, 2023, Italian Serie A
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the UEFA Europa League match Atalanta vs SK Sturm Graz. The match will take place at Gewiss Stadium, at 15:00.