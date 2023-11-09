BK Häcken vs Molde FK LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Hacken vs Molde on TV in real time?
When is the Hacken vs Molde match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
The match between Hacken and Molde will kick off at 17:00 (Brasília time) at the Bravida Arena in Sweden, in the 4th round of the Europa League 2023/24. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Start in Europa League
Molde got off to a very poor start to the Europa League season, losing their opening two games. However, they managed to win on the last matchday and are still hoping to qualify. They are third in the group, three points behind second-placed Qarabag. The entire squad should be available for the match.
Last matches between Häcken and Molde (head-to-head)
In recent years, Häcken vs Molde have played each other 1 time in all competitions. Here's a look back:
Häcken wins: 0
Molde wins: 1
Draws: 0
The last match between the teams was on 26/10/2023 at Molde's home in the Europa League. Molde won 5-1.
Assists
Speaking of passes to goal, Ibrahim Sadiq leads the way with 3 passes to goal for the home team and Kristoffer Haugen has 2 passes to goal for the away team in the current Europa League season.
Top scorer
Ibrahim Sadiq is Häcken's top scorer with 5 goals in the 4 games played.
For Molde, Magnus Wolff Eikrem is the top scorer with 2 goals in the 3 matches he has played.
Molde:
Molde go into this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat at Rosenborg in the Norwegian league. In the last Europa League qualifier, the visitors beat Hacken 5-1. The away side play a 3-5-2 tactical system, favoring a more attacking style of soccer and putting a lot of players in the attacking zone. Fredrik Gulbrandsen and Magnus Wolff Eikrem are likely to be the two most advanced players, responsible for putting the enemy defense in danger. Veton Berisha, Erling Knudtzon, Jacob Karlstrøm and Martin Linnes are all out with fitness problems.
Hacken:
Hacken go into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Malmo in the Swedish league. In the last knockout round of the Europa League, the home side lost 5-1 to Molde. The home side usually play in a 4-3-3 formation, where the three most advanced players are Momodou Lamin Sonko, Edward Chilufya and Amor Layouni. When they go on the offensive, they usually try to channel their attack down the right flank, taking advantage of the depth offered by full-back Simon Sandberg. All the players are available for this match.
TIME AND PLACE!
BK Hacken and Molde FK meet at the Bravida Arena in Sweden on Thursday, November 9, starting at 17:00 (Brasília time), in a match valid for the fourth round of the Europa League 2023/2024 group stage. Group H is made up of Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde FK and BK Hacken.
BK Hacken had a very difficult start to the Europa League. They were beaten in their opening game by Leverkusen at home, lost to Qarabag and were beaten again by Molde in their last match. They are bottom of the group with a minus 9 goal difference and no points. The full squad should be available for the match. Molde started this Europa League season in a very bad way, losing their first two games. However, they managed to win on the last matchday and are still hoping to qualify. They are third in the group, three points behind second-placed Qarabag. The entire squad should be available for the match.
Europa League
Date: November 9, 2023
Time: 5pm
Venue: Bravida Arena, Sweden
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).