BK Häcken vs Molde FK LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Where and how to watch Hacken vs Molde on TV in real time?

Hacken vs Molde
Europa League

Date: November 9, 2023

Time: 5pm

Venue: Bravida Arena, Sweden

Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

When is the Hacken vs Molde match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

 

The match between Hacken and Molde will kick off at 17:00 (Brasília time) at the Bravida Arena in Sweden, in the 4th round of the Europa League 2023/24. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.

Start in Europa League

BK Hacken had a very difficult start to the Europa League. They were beaten in their opening game by Leverkusen at home, lost to Qarabag and were beaten again by Molde in their last game.  They are bottom of the group with a minus 9 goal difference and no points. The full squad should be available for the match.

Molde got off to a very poor start to the Europa League season, losing their opening two games. However, they managed to win on the last matchday and are still hoping to qualify. They are third in the group, three points behind second-placed Qarabag. The entire squad should be available for the match.

Last matches between Häcken and Molde (head-to-head)

 

In recent years, Häcken vs Molde have played each other 1 time in all competitions. Here's a look back:

Häcken wins: 0

Molde wins: 1

Draws: 0

The last match between the teams was on 26/10/2023 at Molde's home in the Europa League. Molde won 5-1.

Assists

 

Speaking of passes to goal, Ibrahim Sadiq leads the way with 3 passes to goal for the home team and Kristoffer Haugen has 2 passes to goal for the away team in the current Europa League season.

Top scorer

 

Ibrahim Sadiq is Häcken's top scorer with 5 goals in the 4 games played.

For Molde, Magnus Wolff Eikrem is the top scorer with 2 goals in the 3 matches he has played.

Molde:

The away team are currently in 3rd place with 3 points after 1 win and 2 losses. In their penultimate game, they lost at home to Bayer 04 Leverkusen (1-2). In their last game, they won 5-1 at home against Häcken. This is a stronger team when they play at home, as in their last 30 games they have 5 wins, 3 draws and 7 defeats as visitors, compared to 10 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats at home. The team comes into this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat at Rosenborg. In their last 10 away games in all competitions, Molde have won 3, drawn 2 and lost 5. Defensive solidity hasn't been their strong point, as they've conceded goals in 8 of their last 10 games, but their attack has scored regularly. They have scored in 9 of their last 10 games. In their away games there are usually goals, as 19 of their last 29 games have ended with more than 2.5 goals. In 15 games, they have conceded the first goal 7 times and never managed to turn the result around. There's been 1 period of note in their last 18 away games in all competitions: they've conceded 9 of their 22 goals between the hour mark (76'-90′).

Molde go into this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat at Rosenborg in the Norwegian league. In the last Europa League qualifier, the visitors beat Hacken 5-1. The away side play a 3-5-2 tactical system, favoring a more attacking style of soccer and putting a lot of players in the attacking zone. Fredrik Gulbrandsen and Magnus Wolff Eikrem are likely to be the two most advanced players, responsible for putting the enemy defense in danger. Veton Berisha, Erling Knudtzon, Jacob Karlstrøm and Martin Linnes are all out with fitness problems.

Hacken:

The home side are currently in 4th place with no points after 3 defeats. In their penultimate game, they lost at home against Qarabağ by (0-1). In their last game, they lost away to Molde (5-1). This is a team affected by the home factor, stronger when they play at home, as in the last 30 games they have 5 wins, 3 draws and 7 defeats as visitors, with 22 goals scored and 26 conceded, compared to 11 wins, 2 draws and 2 defeats at home, with 40 goals scored and 17 conceded. They come into this game on the back of a 4-2 home win over Malmö FF in the Allsvenskan. In their last 10 home games, Häcken have won 7, drawn 1 and lost 2. Their defensive solidity has not been their strong point, having conceded goals in 6 of their last 7 games, but their attack has scored regularly, having scored goals in 5 of their last 7 games in this competition. There tends to be goals in their games, as in 28 of their last 30 home games there have been more than 1.5 goals and in 26 of the last 30 there have been more than 2.5 goals. In 15 games, they've never managed to turn the result around in the 8 games in which they've conceded the first goal.

Hacken go into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Malmo in the Swedish league. In the last knockout round of the Europa League, the home side lost 5-1 to Molde. The home side usually play in a 4-3-3 formation, where the three most advanced players are Momodou Lamin Sonko, Edward Chilufya and Amor Layouni. When they go on the offensive, they usually try to channel their attack down the right flank, taking advantage of the depth offered by full-back Simon Sandberg. All the players are available for this match.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Hacken and Molde is valid for the 4th round of the Europa League 2023/24

BK Hacken and Molde FK meet at the Bravida Arena in Sweden on Thursday, November 9, starting at 17:00 (Brasília time), in a match valid for the fourth round of the Europa League 2023/2024 group stage. Group H is made up of Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde FK and BK Hacken.

Welcome to the Hacken vs Molde live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive Europa League match between two teams: Hacken on one side. On the other is Molde. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
