Ajax vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

Follow here Ajax vs Brighton Live Score
How to watch Ajax vs Brighton Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 12:45 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Ajax vs Brighton: match for the in Europa League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Thursday, November 9, 2023
|
13:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Thursday, November 9, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Thursday, November 9, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In HBO.
|
Chile
|
Thursday, November 9, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Thursday, November 9, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Thursday, November 9, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Thursday, November 9, 2023
|
19:45 hours
|
In Movistar Liga De Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Thursday, November 9, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Thursday, November 9, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Paramount
|
Mexico
|
Thursday, November 9, 2023
|
11:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Thursday, November 9, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Thursday, November 9, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Thursday, November 9, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Thursday, November 9, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
Players to watch
On the other hand, for Brighton, Evan Ferguson has not yet scored a goal in the Europa League. With 11 games he has scored 5 goals in the Premier League, being the best element in the offense.
Last game
How are Brighton doing?
How is Ajax coming?
Color has returned to the team
Meet the group
Where Marseille leads the group with 5 points, AEK is second with 4 points, Brighton is third with 4, Ajax is at the bottom of the table.