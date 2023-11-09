Ajax vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Photo: Ajax

Update Live Commentary
Follow here Ajax vs Brighton Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Ajax vs Brighton live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Johan Cruyff Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Ajax vs Brighton Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

USA Time: 12:45 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Ajax vs Brighton: match for the in Europa League Match?

This is the start time of the game Ajax vs Brighton: of Tuesday, November 9, 2023 in several countries:

 

Players to watch

Steven Bergwijn is the element to watch, the Ajax captain with 3 games has scored a goal. In the Eredivisie he has scored in 8 games, 5 goals and 1 assist.
On the other hand, for Brighton, Evan Ferguson has not yet scored a goal in the Europa League. With 11 games he has scored 5 goals in the Premier League, being the best element in the offense.
Last game

In the last game of the Europa League it was won by Brighton by 2 goals, Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati scored the goals. This time the return will be in the Netherlands. Where these two teams are playing for a place in the next phase, Ajax needs to win if they want to remain lifeless, Brighton if they win must wait for AEK to lose to Marseille.

How are Brighton doing?

From being at the top of the Premier League, they have dropped to seventh, still a good position for Brighton, in seventh position with 18 points, 5 wins, 3 draws and losses. Their last 3 games have drawn 2 and won one against Ajax itself.
How is Ajax coming?

After losing to Brighton on the visit, the defeat against PSV brought a revolution of changes in Ajax, with the arrival of a new coach, the recent league victories have helped them leave the bottom of the table, Volendam and Heerenveen were the last two rivals. Its position is 11 with 11 units.
Color has returned to the team

John Van't Schip is the new coach of Ajax, after a bad start, being at the bottom of the table, now everything is rosy in the Amsterdam team. Because they are no longer the bottom of the competition. With 11 points in eleventh position, they have broken their bad streak, winning two games in a row, after losing to PSV and Brighton. The assignment of Jhon in charge of Ajax was the best that the board could have been since he is now a new dawn.

Meet the group

Group B of the Europa League is with Ajax, Marseille, Brighton and AEK. Where it is a very interesting group, where there is the runner-up of the Dutch league, the runner-up of Ligue 1, the surprise of the Premier League, Brighton and the AEK of the Mexicans Orbelín Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro.
Where Marseille leads the group with 5 points, AEK is second with 4 points, Brighton is third with 4, Ajax is at the bottom of the table.
Where are you going to play?

The Johan Cruyff Arena is the home of Ajax, located in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With a capacity of 55,865 spectators, with a cost of 140 million euros. It was opened on November 26, 1993, more than 27 years old.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Europa League Match Ajax vs Brighton Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
