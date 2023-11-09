Freiburg vs TSC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Freiburg vs TSC in Europa League?
If you want to watch the match Freiburg vs TSC, it can be followed on television on ViX and Paramount+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Freiburg vs TSC in Europa League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 4 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 14 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Ojo con este jugador del TSC
Ifet Djakovac, 25-year-old Serbian midfielder. He has five goals and one assist in the 14 games he has played this season. One of them has been in the UEFA Europa League. His last goal was last November 1 against Crevena Zvezda.
Watch out for this Freiburg player
Vincenzo Grifo, a 30-year-old Italian striker. He has seven goals and five assists so far this season in a total of 15 games. Four of them have been in the UEFA Europa League. He has just scored in his last game and the last time he played in the European competition he scored a hat trick.
How does the TSC arrive?
In their last match they won 0-2 against Cukaracki. They are still undefeated in the Serbian Super League, third with 26 points and nine points behind Partizan, which is currently the leader. In the UEFA Europa League, they have only one point and are currently bottom of Group A.
How is Freiburg coming along?
They are coming from a 3-3 draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach. They have now gone three consecutive matches without a win. Their last victory was precisely against TSC. In the Bundesliga, they are eighth with 14 points, four points behind the European points. In Group A of the UEFA Europa League, they are second in the group with six points, the same as West Ham.
Background
Only one previous meeting between Freiburg and TSC. The match was played two weeks ago in Serbia where Freiburg won 1-3. Grifo scored a hat trick and turned the scoreline around after Petrovic's early goal.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Europa Park Stadion. It was inaugurated in October 2021 and has a capacity for 34700 spectators.
Preview of the match
Freiburg and TSC will face each other in the match corresponding to matchday 4 of the UEFA Europa League. Both are in Group A alongside West Ham and Olympiacos.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Freiburg vs TSC in Europa League
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.