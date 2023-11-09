LASK vs Union St Gilloise LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Simone Sozza will be the referee for the match, with Giovanni Baccini and Marco Bresmes as assistants. The VAR will be controlled by Valerio Marini, with Gianlucca.
Probable Union
Union's probable team for the match is: Moris, Mac Allister, Burgess and Machida; Castro-Montes, Amani, Puertas, Vanhoutte and Lapoussin; Rodriguez and Eckert Ayensa.
Probable LASK
LASK's probable team for the match is: Lawal, Zieris, Andrade and Taloverov; Stojkovic, Horvath, Ljubic and Bello; Flecker, Zulj and Usor.
Injuries
LASK will be without the injured Taoui, Anselm, Darboe, Jovicic, Renner and Wiesinger. On the Union side, only Nilsson is certain to miss out.
Group E
Liverpool lead Group E with nine points, while Union and Toulouse are second with four and LASK are bottom with no points. In the Belgian League, Union are top with 31 points, ahead of Anderlecht on 27 points. In the Austrian League, LASK are third on 25 points, three clear of Hartberg, two behind Sturm and four behind leaders RB Salzburg.
Last Matches: Union St Gilloise
On the other side, Union St Gilloise come into the match on the back of three wins. On Sunday (29), away from home, they won 3-1 against Westerlo, with goals from Lapoussin, Ayena and Amoura, while Daci scored for the hosts. On Wednesday (01), at home in the Belgian Cup, the win came against Meux, 2-1, with goals from Leysen and Rasmussen, while Smal pulled one back. And on Sunday (5), at home, the victory came 2-1 once again, over Brugge, with two goals from Amoura, while De Cuyper netted.
Last Matches: LASK
LASK come into the match with two draws and one win in their last games. On Sunday (29), away from home, the draw was 3-3 with Rapid Wien, with goals from Grgic, Grull and Gale, while Ljubicic (2) and Balic equalized for LASK. On Wednesday (01), away from home and in the Austrian Cup, it was a goalless draw with Kapfenberger, with a 6-5 win on penalties. And on Sunday (5), a 3-1 win came against Sturm, with goals from Usor, Stojkovic and Zulj, while Wlodarczyk netted.
