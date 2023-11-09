Betis vs Aris Limassol LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Betis vs Aris Limassol match.
How to watch Betis vs Aris Limassol Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Betis vs Aris Limassol live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDNxtra, ViX, Paramount+ app.
Referee
Mohammed Al-Hakim will be the referee for the match, with assistants Fredrik Klyver and Robin Wilde, with the trio coming from Sweden. The VAR will be led by Frenchman Benoit Millot, who will be assisted by Tomasz Kwiatkowski from Poland.
Probable Aris Limassol
Aris Limassol's probable team for the match is: Vana, Boakye, Yago, Moucketou and Urosevic; Struski, Szoke, Bengtsson, Gomis and Mayambela; Babicka.
Probable Betis
Betis' probable team for the match is: Bravo, Bellerín, Pezzella, Riad and Miranda; Rodríguez, Roca, Diao, Isco and Ayoze Pérez; Willian José.
Injuries
Betis will be without the injured Borja Iglesias, Bartra, Sabaly and Fekir for the match, while Aris Limassol will be full strength.
Group C
Betis top Group C with six points, two clear of Sparta Prague and Rangers, and three clear of Aris Limassol. In LaLiga, Betis are sixth on 20 points, one below Athletic Bilbao, one above Real Socidad and two above Valencia and Rayo Vallecano. Aris, in the Cyprus league, are in second place with 23 points, level with Apoel and three clear of Omonia and Pafos.
Last Matches: Aris Limassol
On the other side, Aris Limassol have two wins and one defeat. The defeat came on Thursday (26), at home to Betis, with a goal from Ayoze Pérez. On Monday (30), a 1-0 away win over Othellos Athienou, with a goal from Wanderson. And on Saturday (4), at home, they won 2-1 against Famagusta, with goals from Gomis (2) and Dorregaray.
Last Matches: Betis
Betis come into the match on the back of three wins. On Sunday (29), at home, they won 2-1 against Osasuna, with goals from Willian José and Isco, while Rubén Garcia pulled one back. On Wednesday (01), away from home in the Copa del Rey, the win came by an incredible 12-1 against Hernán Cortés, with goals from Rodríguez (3), Willian José (4), Luiz Henrique, Abdé, Roca and Diao, while Nieto netted. And on Saturday (4), at home, the win was 2-0 against Mallorca, with goals from Willian José and Ayoze Pérez.
Betis vs Aris Limassol Live Score
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.