Betis vs Aris Limassol LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Image: Betis

10:18 AM2 hours ago

10:13 AM2 hours ago

10:08 AM2 hours ago

Referee

Mohammed Al-Hakim will be the referee for the match, with assistants Fredrik Klyver and Robin Wilde, with the trio coming from Sweden. The VAR will be led by Frenchman Benoit Millot, who will be assisted by Tomasz Kwiatkowski from Poland.
10:03 AM2 hours ago

Probable Aris Limassol

Aris Limassol's probable team for the match is: Vana, Boakye, Yago, Moucketou and Urosevic; Struski, Szoke, Bengtsson, Gomis and Mayambela; Babicka.
9:58 AM2 hours ago

Probable Betis

Betis' probable team for the match is: Bravo, Bellerín, Pezzella, Riad and Miranda; Rodríguez, Roca, Diao, Isco and Ayoze Pérez; Willian José.

9:53 AM2 hours ago

Injuries

Betis will be without the injured Borja Iglesias, Bartra, Sabaly and Fekir for the match, while Aris Limassol will be full strength.
9:48 AM2 hours ago

Group C

Betis top Group C with six points, two clear of Sparta Prague and Rangers, and three clear of Aris Limassol. In LaLiga, Betis are sixth on 20 points, one below Athletic Bilbao, one above Real Socidad and two above Valencia and Rayo Vallecano. Aris, in the Cyprus league, are in second place with 23 points, level with Apoel and three clear of Omonia and Pafos.
9:43 AM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Aris Limassol

On the other side, Aris Limassol have two wins and one defeat. The defeat came on Thursday (26), at home to Betis, with a goal from Ayoze Pérez. On Monday (30), a 1-0 away win over Othellos Athienou, with a goal from Wanderson. And on Saturday (4), at home, they won 2-1 against Famagusta, with goals from Gomis (2) and Dorregaray.
9:38 AM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Betis

Betis come into the match on the back of three wins. On Sunday (29), at home, they won 2-1 against Osasuna, with goals from Willian José and Isco, while Rubén Garcia pulled one back. On Wednesday (01), away from home in the Copa del Rey, the win came by an incredible 12-1 against Hernán Cortés, with goals from Rodríguez (3), Willian José (4), Luiz Henrique, Abdé, Roca and Diao, while Nieto netted. And on Saturday (4), at home, the win was 2-0 against Mallorca, with goals from Willian José and Ayoze Pérez.
9:33 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Europa League match: Betis vs Aris Limassol Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

