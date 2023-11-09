Slavia Praha vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Slavia Praha vs Roma live corresponding to the Group Stage of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Fortuna Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Slavia Praha vs Roma online and live in the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Slavia Praha vs Roma match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 hours on Star+
US (ET): 1:45 p.m. on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 6:45 p.m. on Movistar+
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Roma's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Mile Svilar, Diego Llorente, Obite Ndicka, Gianluca Mancini, Edoardo Bove, Bryan Cristante, Nicola Zalewski, Zeki Celik, Romelu Lukaku, Stephan El Shaarawy and Houssem Aouar.
Paulo Dybala, player to follow!
The Roma striker is one of the most important figures for the team, it seeks to continue his development and continue showing that he is one of the best in his position. The Argentine begins a new season in Serie A after a good last season, where he had a good year with Juventus. That season, Ben Yedder contributed 15 goals and 6 assists in 39 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the capital team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he has 4 goals and 2 assists in 7 games played, becoming the team's top offensive reference.
How does Roma arrive?
Roma starts the 2023-2024 Serie A season as one of the teams with the most changes and with the best intentions of fighting for one more Italian Calcio title. Roma is one of the biggest teams in Italy and will look to have a good year to fight Juve, Milan and Inter to be at the top of Serie A. The current UEFA Conference League champion will participate in the UEFA Europa League within Group C along with Betis, Helsinki and Ludogorets so their mission will be to qualify for the Round of 16 and fight for the title, in addition to Serie A and the Coppa Italia for what is expected have a healthy squad all season. Some interesting names in this group are Paulo Dybala, Romelu Lukaku, Tammy Abraham, Rui Patricio, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nemanja Matic, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes in the football year. Roma is in sixth position in the table with 13 points after 4 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses.
Slavia Praha's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Ales Mandous, Igoh Ogbu, Tomas Vlcek, Tomás Holes, Oscar Dorley, Christos Zafeiris, Andres Dumitrescu, Lukáš Provod, Mick Van Buren, Mojmír Chytil, Ivan Schranz and Lukás Masopust.
Mojmir Chytil, player to watch!
The Slavia Praha forward arrives as one of the great references and will seek to begin to make himself noticed as the team's top assist in the attack. Now, after passing through last season, he is running to be one of the top references in the midfield that Slavia Praha needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search to keep the team among the best in the Fortuna Liga, in this campaign, he has registered 7 goals and 2 assists in 20 games.
How does Slavia get here?
Slavia Praha enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next season of the Fortuna Liga, after finishing in second place in the highest category of Czech Republic soccer with 66 points, after 20 wins, 6 draws and 4 losses to become the runner-up and qualify for the UEFA Europa League. Slavia Praha presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Mojmir Chytil, Valclav Jurecka, Lukas Provod, Conrad Wallen, Matej Jurasek and Mick van Buren. Slavia Praha is a powerhouse in Czech football and is a great team that is constantly fighting for the Fortuna Liga title. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and lineup with which they will continue to fight for show your best this season.
Where's the game?
The Fortuna Arena located in the city of Haifa will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the UEFA Europa League. This stadium has capacity for 30,900 fans and was inaugurated in 2014.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Slavia Praha vs Roma match, corresponding to the Group Stage Game of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at the Fortuna Arena, at 12:45 am.