West Ham vs Olympiacos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this West Ham vs Olympiacos match for the UEFA Europa League.
What time is the West Ham vs Olympiacos match for UEFA Europa League 2023?
This is the start time of the game West Ham vs Olympiacos of November 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on TUDN, Paramount+ and ViX.
Spain: 10:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on Star+.
West Ham's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Emerson, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, James Ward-Prowse, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.
Olympiacos' latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Alexandros Paschalakis, Andreas-Richardos Ntoi, Panagiotis Retsos, Quini, Rodinei, Georgios Masouras, Mady Camara, Santiago Hezze, Ayoub El Kaabi, Kostas Fortounis and Daniel Podence.
West Ham Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to West Ham's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Brighton. The Brazilian player Lucas Paquetá (#10) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Thursday. Midfielder James Ward-Prowse (#7) is another play distributor on the pitch that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 30-year-old goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (#23) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Thursday .
West Ham in the tournament
Like Olympiacos, West Ham is in Group A of the UEFA Europa League and is looking for first place in the group. They are in first position in the general table after 2 games won, 0 tied and 1 lost, they have 6 points. Thursday will be their fourth match against a difficult team. Olympiacos is looking to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it will have to win as many games as possible and try to place itself in the first two places in the group to advance to the next round of the tournament. Their last game was on October 5 against SC Freiburg, it resulted in a 2-1 victory at the Europa-Park Stadion and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
Olympiacos players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Olympiacos' offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against West Ham. Moroccan player Ayoub El Kaabi (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Thursday. Midfielder Kostas Fortounis (#7) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Greek Super League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper Alexandros Paschalakis (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Greek Super League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Thursday .
Olympiacos in the tournament
The Olympiacos football team is in Group A of the UEFA Europa League with TSC, Freiburg and West Ham. They are in third position in the general table with 1 game won, 1 tied and 1 lost, achieving 4 points. The Greek team will try to win as a visitor and should not waste an opportunity to take points since they are in a difficult group. Their last match was on October 5 against TSC Backa Topola, it ended in a 2-2 draw at the Gradski stadion Backa Topola and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The London Stadium is located in the city of London, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 66,000 spectators and is the home of West Ham United of the Premier League. It was opened on 5 May 2012 and cost £537 million.