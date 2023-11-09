Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conference League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Don't leave here to follow Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar as well as the latest information from Villa Park Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar in Conference League?
If you want to watch the Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar match, you can follow it on TV on ViX and Paramount+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar in Conference League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 4 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 14 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this AZ Alkmaar player
Vangelis Pavlidis, a Greek striker who is coming into his own this season with 14 goals and three assists in 17 games. He is currently the top scorer in the Dutch league. The international striker has scored only one goal in the Conference League.
Watch out for this Aston Villa player
Ollie Watkins is the English team's main attacking threat. He has nine goals and five assists this season. He has already scored four goals in the Conference, three in the qualifiers and another in the group stage, against AZ Alkmaar.
How are AZ Alkmaar coming along?
They are coming from a 1-1 draw at home to Excelsior and have now gone two games without a win. They are currently in second place in the Eredivisie with 26 points, seven points behind PSV, who are the leaders. Meanwhile, in the Conference League, they have three points and are bottom of Group E.
How is Aston Villa coming along?
The team led by Spaniard Unai Emery is coming off a 2-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest. This was their only defeat after six consecutive matches with a win or at least a draw. They are in fifth position in the Leaugue Premier with 22 points and two points away from the Champions League places. In the Conference, they are second in the group with six points, the same as Legia, who are in first place.
Background
A previous duel between Aston Villa and AZ Alkmaar. It happened two weeks ago in this case on Dutch soil. The victory went to the English team, who won 1-4. This is the third time that the Premier League team faces a team from the Netherlands, both times they won. AZ Alkmaar has played against English teams 20 times, winning only four of them.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Villa Park, a stadium located in the city of Birmingham. It was inaugurated in April 1897 and has a capacity for 42640 spectators.
Preview of the match
Aston Villa and AZ Alkmaar will meet in the match corresponding to matchday four of the group stage of the UEFA Conference League. Both teams are in group E along with Legia Warsaw and Zrinjski.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar in UEFA Conference League.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.