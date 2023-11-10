Spain vs Canada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup U-17

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Spain vs Canada on Day 1 of the U-17 World Cup.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Spain vs Canada live on Matchday 1 of the U-17 World Cup, as well as the latest information from the Manahan Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Spain U17 vs Canada U17 online and live in U-17 World Cup Match day 1
The Spain U-17 vs Canada U-17 match will not be broadcast on television.
The Spain vs Canada match can be tuned into Vix+ streams.
If you want to watch Spain vs Canada live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other games this Friday at the U-17 World Cup
In addition to this match between Spain vs Canada, the matches of Mali vs Uzbekistan, Panama vs Morocco, Indonesia vs Ecuador, Japan vs Poland, New Caledonia vs England, Brazil vs Iran, Argentina vs Senegal, France vs Burkina Faso, Venezuela vs New Zealand, Mexico vs Germany and South Korea vs United States, are the matches of this day in the U-17 World Cup, without a doubt a very exciting day, full of important teams and players of the highest quality.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the Day 1 match will be referee Roberto Bruno Pérez Gutierrez , who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in the debut of both teams in the U-17 World Cup, It will undoubtedly be a tough task for the referee tomorrow in one of the toughest matches on Matchday 1.
What time is Spain u-17 vs Canada u-17 match day 1 of the U-17 World Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the Spain vs Canada match on 10 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 08:00 hours
Bolivia: 08:00 hours
Brazil: 08:00 hours
Chile: 08:00 hours
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 08:00 hours
Spain: 14:00 hours
United States: 07:00 hours PT and 08:00 hours ET
Mexico: 06:00 hours
Paraguay: 08:00 hours
Peru: 08:00 hours
Uruguay: 08:00 hours
Venezuela: 08:00 hours
Japan: 20:00 hours
India: 19:00 hours
Nigeria: 19:00 hours
South Africa: 19:00
Australia: 22:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 14:00
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best at the start of the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, with two countries full of hope for a great World Cup.
Background
These two countries have never met in an U-17 World Cup, but the favorite to take the three points is Spain, as they have more quality players, but a very close match is expected, full of intensity, goals and emotions in a match that promises to be one of the best.
How does the Canadian team fare?
For its part, the Canadian team comes from a 2-0 loss against the United States, that was their last match before this World Cup, a team that comes with the intention of being the dark horse and give the surprise, will have its first tough test that will be Spain, a match that promises to be very exciting, with two teams that are very offensive and attack a lot, in this way the two countries arrive to their debut in Indonesia 2023.
How does the Spanish national team fare?
The Spanish U-17 national team has just defeated Slovakia 5-1 in the European Championship Qualifying Round of the category, it arrives at this World Cup with a lot of motivation as it is the favorite team to be the leader of its group B which it shares with Mali, Canada and Uzbekistan, it will look to start off on the right foot by taking points against Canada, another country that will represent Concacaf, in this way Spain arrives at this World Cup.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Spain vs Canada in the group stage of the U-17 World Cup. The match will take place at the legendary Manahan Stadion at 06:00.