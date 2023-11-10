Al Ittihad vs Abha LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Al Ittihad vs Abha in a Saudi Pro League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Al Ittihad vs Abha match in the Saudi Pro League.
What time is Al Ittihad vs Abha match for Saudi Pro League?
This is the start time of the game Al Ittihad vs Abha of November 10th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Mexico: 12:00 CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Al Ittihad vs Abha live
The match will be broadcast on FOX Sports.
If you want to watch the Al Ittihad vs Abha in streaming, it will be tuned to FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com and Fox Soccer Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch the Al Ittihad vs Abha in streaming, it will be tuned to FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com and Fox Soccer Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player of Al Ittihad
France attacker, 35-year-old Karim Benzema has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Saudi Arabian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
France attacker, Karim Benzema, the attacker will play his tenth game in his local league, in the past he played 24 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 19 goals in the Spanish league and 3 assists, he currently has 5 goals in 10 games.
Watch out for this Abha player
Cameroon attacker, 31-year-old Karl Toko Ekambi has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Saudi Arabian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Cameroon attacker Karl Toko Ekambi, the attacker will play his ninth game in his local league, in the past he played 11 as a starter and 6 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the French league and 2 assists, he currently has 4 goals.
How is Abha coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-2 against Al Okhdood, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Abha 3 - 2 Al Okhdood, Nov. 4, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli 1 - 2 Abha, Oct. 31, 2023, Saudi King's Cup
Abha 2 - 1 Al Shabab, Oct. 28, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh 4 - 1 Abha, Oct. 20, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr 2 - 2 Abha, Oct. 6, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Abha 3 - 2 Al Okhdood, Nov. 4, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli 1 - 2 Abha, Oct. 31, 2023, Saudi King's Cup
Abha 2 - 1 Al Shabab, Oct. 28, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh 4 - 1 Abha, Oct. 20, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr 2 - 2 Abha, Oct. 6, 2023, Saudi Pro League
How is Al Ittihad coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Al Fayha, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Air Force Club 2 - 0 Al Ittihad, Nov. 6, 2023, AFC Champions League
Al Shabab 1 - 0 Al Ittihad, Nov. 3, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Fayha 0 - 3 Al Ittihad, Oct. 31, 2023, Saudi King's Cup
Al Ittihad 2 - 2 Al Hazem, Oct. 26, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad 1 - 0 Air Force Club, Oct. 23, 2023, AFC Champions League
Air Force Club 2 - 0 Al Ittihad, Nov. 6, 2023, AFC Champions League
Al Shabab 1 - 0 Al Ittihad, Nov. 3, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Fayha 0 - 3 Al Ittihad, Oct. 31, 2023, Saudi King's Cup
Al Ittihad 2 - 2 Al Hazem, Oct. 26, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad 1 - 0 Air Force Club, Oct. 23, 2023, AFC Champions League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Al Ittihad vs Abha match in the Saudi Arabian Premier League. The match will take place at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, at 13:00.