76ers vs Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA In-Season Tournament Game 2023

What time is 76ers vs Pistons match for NBA in Season Tournament 2023?
This is the start time of the game 76ers vs Pistons of 10th November in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
November 10, 2023
|
20:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
November 10, 2023
|
21:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
November 10, 2023
|
19:00
|
|
Brazil
|
November 10, 2023
|
21:00
|
|
Chile
|
November 10, 2023
|
21:00
|
|
Colombia
|
November 10, 2023
|
19:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
November 10, 2023
|
19:00
|
|
Spain
|
November 11, 2023
|
2:00
|
|
Mexico
|
November 10, 2023
|
18:00
|
|
Peru
|
November 10, 2023
|
19:00
|
Keep an eye on this 76ers player:
Maxey has gained recognition for his ability to score, especially in crucial moments of the game. His ball-handling versatility and ability to create his own shot have allowed him to stand out as a valuable asset for the 76ers. In addition, his work ethic and mentality have been praised by coaches and teammates.
Watch out for this Pistons player:
Despite being relatively young, Killian Hayes has shown great potential as a creative and versatile playmaker on the court. His ability to lead the game and his ability to score and dish out assists make him an exciting player for fans and a promising prospect for the Pistons' future.
About the Arena
Little Caesars Arena is a prominent sports and entertainment venue located in the sports and entertainment district of Detroit, Michigan, United States. It is home to the Detroit Red Wings of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Detroit Pistons of the National Basketball Association (NBA).
Opened in September 2017, the arena is renowned for its modern architecture and versatility to host a wide range of events, from field hockey and basketball games to concerts, family events and other cultural activities.
The stages of the tournament
Afterwards, the teams will continue to progress through stages that will encompass the quarterfinals (Dec. 4-5), semifinals (Dec. 7) and the exciting final, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 9. It is important to note that all matches after the group stage will be played under the direct elimination format.
How long will the tournament last?
The "NBA Mid-Season 2023 Tournament" will kick off on Friday, November 3 and run through Saturday, December 9. Throughout this period, teams will participate in a World Cup-style tournament, which will consist of a group stage followed by knockout rounds. The 30 teams, distributed into six groups (three in each conference) based on their performance during the previous regular season (2022/2023), will compete in this initial phase.
What is the NBA In Season Tournament?
The intention of this interim championship is to provide players and teams with a new chance to compete and succeed, while seeking to engage fans in an innovative way, generating greater interest in the first stage of the standard season. Similar to what happens in disciplines such as soccer, this tournament gives teams that have never managed to win the league the opportunity to add trophies to their record.
Kick-off time
The 76ers vs Pistons match will be played at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
