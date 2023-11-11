Atlas vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Atlas vs Necaxa match?
This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Necaxa of 10th November in several countries:
Where To Watch Atlas vs Necaxa around the world
Country
Start Date
Local Time
TV Channels and Live Streams
United States
November 10, 2023
21:00 ET
TUDN, ViX,
Argentina
November 10, 2023
22:00
Bolivia
November 10, 2023
20:00
Brasil
November 10, 2023
22:00
Chile
November 10, 2023
22:00
Colombia
November 10, 2023
20:00
Ecuador
November 10, 2023
20:00
Spain
November 11, 2023
3:00
Mexico
November 10, 2023
19:00
IZZI, Tv Azteca
Peru
November 10, 2023
20:00
Watch out for this Necaxa player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Braian Samudio. The current Necaxa striker has played a key role in the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Atlas player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Jordy Caicedo. The current Atlas attacker has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Last Atlas lineup:
C. Vargas; J. Abella, M. Nervo, G. Aguirre, L. Reyes; J. M. Zapata, A. Rocha, J. Martínez; A. Solari, J. Caicedo, J. Guzmán.
Necaxa's last lineup:
E. Unsain; J. Rodríguez, A. Montes, A. Peña, E. Martínez; B. Garnica; H. Jurado, D. Gomez, A. Colorado, J. Cortes; B. Samudio.
Background:
Atlas and Necaxa have faced each other on a total of 35 occasions (15 red and black wins, 7 draws, 13 hydrocalida wins) where the balance is entirely in favor of those from Jalisco. In terms of goals scored, Atlas beats Necaxa, with a total of 69 goals scored and 42 for the visitors. Their last meeting dates back to Day 16 of the Clausura 2023, when Necaxa lost 1-3 to Atlas.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Jalisco is an iconic soccer stadium located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. It is one of the most historic and emblematic stadiums in Mexico and has been home to several soccer teams throughout its history. It was inaugurated on January 31, 1960. Since its opening, it has witnessed numerous important sporting events, including matches of the Mexican national team and international competitions. The stadium has a capacity of around 56,713 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Mexico.
A tournament to forget
The Apertura 2023 tournament has been disappointing for Club Necaxa. From the early stages, the team was relegated and without realistic possibilities of advancing to the final phase of the championship. Throughout the season, inconsistent results and on-field difficulties have prevented Necaxa from competing for a spot in the playoffs. Performing below expectations, the team finds itself in a situation where the only goal left is to win its last game of the tournament. Although qualification is out of reach, this match represents an opportunity to end the season on a positive note.
Closing the tournament with dignity
Atlas' situation in the Liga MX season has become critical, as their chances of qualifying for the liguilla have completely vanished. With previous unfavorable results, the team finds itself out of contention for a place in the final phase. At this point, the only goal left for Atlas is to win their next game against Necaxa. Although qualification is no longer at stake, this match is still important for the team's pride and morale, in view of what will be the next journey of Los Tapatíos in the 2024 Clausura Tournament, where "La Academia" will seek to fight for the title once again.
The Glorious Liga MX
The excitement continues in Liga MX in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the tournament and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, closing the tournament successfully is of vital importance for Liga MX teams that wish to qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs represent the culmination of months of effort, dedication and strategy, and only the best teams have the opportunity to participate in them. Therefore, a solid finish to the regular phase is essential to secure a place in this exciting stage of the tournament.
Kick-off time
The Atlas vs Necaxa match will be played at Estadio Jalisco, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
