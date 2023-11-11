Mazatlán vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Mazatlan vs Toluca live, as well as the latest information from the Encanto Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
How to watch Mazatlan vs Toluca Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday 10 November 2023

USA Time: 9:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

 

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mazatlán vs Toluca: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Mazatlán vs Toluca: of Friday 10 November, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday 10 November 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Bolivia

Friday 10 November 2023

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Brazil

Friday 10 November 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Chile

Friday 10 November 2023

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Colombia

Friday 10 November 2023

19:00 hrs

no transmission.

Ecuador

Friday 10 November 2023

19:00 hrs

no transmission.

Spain

Friday 10 November 2023

1:00 hrs

 no transmission.

Canada

Friday 10 November 2023

21:00 hrs

 no transmission.

USA

Friday 10 November 2023

21:00 hrs

In TUDN USA

Mexico

Friday 10 November 2023

19:00 hrs

 In Azteca Deportes.

Paraguay

Friday 10 November 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Peru

Friday 10 November 2023

19:00 hrs

no transmission.

Uruguay

Friday 10 November 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Venezuela

Friday 10 November 2023

20:00 hrs

no transmission.
Players to watch from Mazatlán

Josué Colmán is an element to follow for the canoneros, with 15 games he has scored 3 goals and 6 assists, being the leader in assists. Despite the loss of Ake Loba and Nicolás Benedetti, the Paraguayan has responded very well along with Luis Amarilla who has 4 goals.
Players to follow from Toluca

Juan Domínguez is the player to watch with 4 goals in 11 games and 1 assist. With Tiago Volpi who has also surprised by scoring 4 goals from penalties, being the highest scoring goalkeeper in the league. Marcel Ruiz will not be the exception with his 4 assists dominating this position.
Toluca is on the other side

The Devils are already on the other side, with 21 points in eighth position, they are only looking to enter the first 6, hoping that Xolos and San Luis do not add so that they enter the first six and earn a direct ticket to the direct classification. The last week that Toluca played as a visitor, they lost by 3 goals to 1. Their last victory away from home was on matchday 2 against Cruz Azul. With the departure of Nacho everything has become complicated for those from the State of Mexico.

They play everything

The gunners don't have a tomorrow, they play everything against Toluca, a win is mandatory for them to reach 22 points, they can be like 10 or 9. Hoping that Puebla or Tuzos don't win their games. This would be one more reclassification that the cannon team is looking for, with Romano it was not possible, but with Gabriel Caballero that long-awaited pre-liguilla was achieved, but it was lost against Puebla. With its people and its stadium, the conditions that the Encanto has, the new name of the gun house, it must be the golden opportunity to get the ticket.
Apart from that the canoneros have just lost to Necaxa by 4 goals to 0 where they put their ticket at stake, but at home they have won two weeks in a row.

The TAS changed the position in the table

After Puebla's case against Xolos was taken to the TAS, this morning the solution was given, giving the Strip its 3 points, climbing some positions, reaching 22 points to seventh position. This led to a series of changes, Xolos dropped to 20 being we say. Toluca is eighth, León ninth and Santos eleventh. The Gunners still have a chance to get into the Play in, in 12th position which supports them.
The league arrived

The tournament is still going to give us one more day of football, with matchday 17 coming up this Friday, teams are playing for their place in reclassification and others are playing for their place in the direct league, such as Pumas and San Luis, who do not go down to reclassification.
Tijuana, León, Toluca, Santos and Mazatlán are playing everything in this last game, hoping that they keep their place or not lose it. Teams like Puebla, Mazatlán, Pachuca do not steal the place of Santos or León. Cruz Azul, Juárez, Gallos, Atlas and Necaxa eliminated.
Mazatlán vs Toluca Live Updates

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
