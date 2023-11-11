Tijuana vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Tijuana vs Pachuca live stream.
Where and how to watch Tijuana vs Pachuca live online
Tijuana vs Pachuca can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Tijuana vs Pachuca matchday 17 of the Apertura 2023 Liga MX?
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 02:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 08:00 hours
Nigeria: 14:00 hours
South Africa: 15:00 hours
Australia: 15:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:00 hours
Xolos Statements
"Until we were thrown off balance, yes, 11 vs. 11, I didn't see the splendor of América. A strong, solid team, with good players, but mine was competing with them on equal terms, it was a hard-fought match, we have to analyze the cards, for me neither of them are, but the referee is like that and he threw the match out of balance".