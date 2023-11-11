Tijuana vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Stay tuned for the Tijuana vs Pachuca live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tijuana vs Pachuca live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Caliente.
Where and how to watch Tijuana vs Pachuca live online

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.

Tijuana vs Pachuca can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Tijuana vs Pachuca matchday 17 of the Apertura 2023 Liga MX?

This is the kickoff time for the Tijuana vs Pachuca match on November 9, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 21:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 22:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 02:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 08:00 hours

Nigeria: 14:00 hours

South Africa: 15:00 hours

Australia: 15:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 16:00 hours

Xolos Statements

Miguel Herrera spoke after the loss to América: "The referee threw us off balance. We have to analyze the cards because for me neither of them are. When they take away a player, you start to weaken and give them spaces, eleven against eleven, I didn't see a splendid América, but a strong, solid team with good players, but mine was competing with them on an equal footing. It was a very even match until the expulsion came and the scales tipped. We had a couple of very clear chances to score".

"Until we were thrown off balance, yes, 11 vs. 11, I didn't see the splendor of América. A strong, solid team, with good players, but mine was competing with them on equal terms, it was a hard-fought match, we have to analyze the cards, for me neither of them are, but the referee is like that and he threw the match out of balance".

Pachuca's final lineup

Moreno; Castillo, Cabral, Barreto, Rodríguez; Terans, Ortíz, Sánchez; Hernández, Di Yorio, Domínguez. 
Tijuana's final lineup

Rodríguez; Barbosa, Balanta, Díaz, Mejía; Madrigal, Rivera, Castañeda; Titi Rodríguez, Carlos González, Domingo Blanco
How does Pachuca arrive?

Pachuca failed to give a great performance against Rayados de Monterrey at the Hidalgo stadium and ended up losing two goals to zero.
How does Xolos arrive?

Tijuana The local team needs to make it three out of three and go all out in search of a possible direct qualification.

Tijuana vs Pachuca game will be played at Estadio Caliente

The Tijuana vs Pachuca game will be played at Estadio Caliente, located in Tijuana, Baja California Norte. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tijuana vs Pachuca match, corresponding to Day 17 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Caliente at 21:00.
