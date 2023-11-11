Arsenal vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Mikel Arteta's squad is looking to return to winning ways and has a great opportunity in this 12th Premier League matchday. Do not miss a detail of the match Arsenal vs Burnley live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
USA Date: [11th, november, 2023]

USA Time: 10:00 a.m (ET)

USA TV channel (English): [Peacock]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [Paramount +]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

 

 

History Arsenal vs Burnley

The last time these teams met was on January 23, 2023, when the match ended in a 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium.
Key player of Burnley

Lyle Foster, Burnley player, has decided to take some time off the field in order to deal with his mental health problems.The team announced that the player is seeing the appropriate specialists who will help him with follow-up care. 

The South African striker spoke in July about his depression, in the current campaign he played eight matches with 'The Clarets', where he scored eight goals and assisted twice.

Key player of Arsenal

After winning the Champions League with Chelsea, Kai Havertz, a German attacker who has given a lot to talk about in Arteta's scheme, as the team invested a large amount but has not been able to recover his best version. If the former Blues player does not perform, Arsenal would decide to dispense with his services, but in a better scenario for the player is to go on loan to another club.
Burnley Lineup

J. Trafford; D. O’Shea, C. Taylor, J. Beyer, V. da Silva; J. Gudmundsson, J. Brownhill, S. Berge, L. Koleosho; J. Rodríguez and Z. Amdouni. 
Arsenal Lineup

D. Raya; W. Saliba, B. White, G. Magalhaes, T. Tomiyasu; Jorginho, K. Havertz, D. Rice; B. Saka, G. Martinelli and E. Nketiah.
Who will be the referee?

The central referee for this Arsenal vs Burnley match will be Michael Oliver.
The crisis continues for Burnley

On the other hand, the 'Vinotinto' team has three consecutive defeats in the Premier League, not favorable data for the Lancashire Institution, since from 11 games played, they only have 4 points. These statistics reflect that the team led by Vincent Kompany in their last four games has conceded 14 goals and has only scored 2, which reflects their ineffectiveness both in attack and defense. 
The situation is serious, as they are in the penultimate position of the championship, equal with Sheffield United with 4 points, teams that are in the red zone (relegation).
Arsenal are looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season

Mikel Arteta's squad receives at home one of the most unstable teams in the Premier League, something that could benefit them to lift their spirits and get the three points that will keep them at the top of the standings in English soccer, after losing last week against Newcastle, in a match where they did not show the great individual and collective quality of the past dates. 
However, in the middle of the week they achieved a very important victory at home against Sevilla in Day 4 of the Champions League group stage, which puts them in first place in sector B and ensures their place in the Round of 16. 
In general terms, after the two tough defeats against West Ham and Newcastle, the victory against the Spanish team in the Champions League has served to calm the nerves of the 'Gunners' and to resume the good pace they showed at the beginning of the season.
The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium

It is a soccer stadium located in the neighborhood of Holloway in the city of London, England. 

It has a capacity for just over 60 thousand spectators, being the fourth largest in England. Inaugurated in 2006, it is the home of Arsenal, one of the most important and successful clubs in England.

Within the qualification of stadiums in Europe, it is one of the few that boasts the highest category of FIFA stars.

 

