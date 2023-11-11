Arsenal vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Arsenal vs Burnley Live Score
How to watch Arsenal vs BurnleyLive in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 10:00 a.m (ET)
USA TV channel (English): [Peacock]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [Paramount +]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
The South African striker spoke in July about his depression, in the current campaign he played eight matches with 'The Clarets', where he scored eight goals and assisted twice.
Key player of Arsenal
The crisis continues for Burnley
The situation is serious, as they are in the penultimate position of the championship, equal with Sheffield United with 4 points, teams that are in the red zone (relegation).
Arsenal are looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season
However, in the middle of the week they achieved a very important victory at home against Sevilla in Day 4 of the Champions League group stage, which puts them in first place in sector B and ensures their place in the Round of 16.
In general terms, after the two tough defeats against West Ham and Newcastle, the victory against the Spanish team in the Champions League has served to calm the nerves of the 'Gunners' and to resume the good pace they showed at the beginning of the season.
The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium
It has a capacity for just over 60 thousand spectators, being the fourth largest in England. Inaugurated in 2006, it is the home of Arsenal, one of the most important and successful clubs in England.
Within the qualification of stadiums in Europe, it is one of the few that boasts the highest category of FIFA stars.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Arsenal vs Burnley Live Updates!
Arsenal welcomes Burnley to the Emirates Stadium for the 12th Premier League matchday of the season.