Argentina vs Senegal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup U-17

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Argentina U-17 and Senegal U-17 on Match day 1 of the U-17 World Cup.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Argentina and Senegal live on Matchday 1 of the U-17 World Cup, as well as the latest information from the Jalak Harupat Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch live online Argentina U-17 vs Senegal in U-17 World Cup Match day 1
The Argentina U-17 -Senegal U-17 match will not be broadcast on television.
The Argentina-Senegal match can be tuned into the Vix+ streams.
If you want to watch Argentina vs Senegal live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
The Argentina-Senegal match can be tuned into the Vix+ streams.
If you want to watch Argentina vs Senegal live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches at the U-17 World Cup
In addition to this match between Argentina and Senegal, the matches of Mali vs Uzbekistan, Panama vs Morocco, Indonesia vs Ecuador, Japan vs Poland, New Caledonia vs England, Brazil vs Iran, Spain vs Canada, France vs Burkina Faso, Venezuela vs New Zealand, Mexico vs Germany and South Korea vs USA, are the matches of this day in the U-17 World Cup, without a doubt a very exciting day, full of important teams and players of the highest quality.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the Day 1 match will be referee Atilla Karaoglan, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in the debut of both teams in the U-17 World Cup.
What time is Argentina vs Senegal match day 1 of the U-17 World Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the Argentina vs Senegal match on 11 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 08:00 hours
Bolivia: 08:00 hours
Brazil: 08:00 hours
Chile: 08:00 hours
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 08:00 hours
Spain: 14:00 hours
United States: 07:00 hours PT and 08:00 hours ET
Mexico: 06:00 hours
Paraguay: 08:00 hours
Peru: 08:00 hours
Uruguay: 08:00 hours
Venezuela: 08:00 hours
Japan: 20:00 hours
India: 19:00 hours
Nigeria: 19:00 hours
South Africa: 19:00
Australia: 22:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 14:00
Argentina: 08:00 hours
Bolivia: 08:00 hours
Brazil: 08:00 hours
Chile: 08:00 hours
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 08:00 hours
Spain: 14:00 hours
United States: 07:00 hours PT and 08:00 hours ET
Mexico: 06:00 hours
Paraguay: 08:00 hours
Peru: 08:00 hours
Uruguay: 08:00 hours
Venezuela: 08:00 hours
Japan: 20:00 hours
India: 19:00 hours
Nigeria: 19:00 hours
South Africa: 19:00
Australia: 22:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 14:00
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best at the start of the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, with two countries full of hope for a great World Cup.
Background
The two teams have never met, but it is expected to be a close match with Argentina a slight favorite to take all three points, but Senegal will be looking to break the odds and take points in their first regular stage match in Group D, which they share with Japan and Poland.
How is the Senegal U-17 team coming along?
Senegal comes from winning the African U-17 championship by defeating Morocco 2-1, is the most promising team of its conference and the strongest, will seek to surprise and take points in their first match against Argentina, a very close match full of intensity, goals and emotions is expected, this way both teams arrive to their debut in Indonesia 2023, A competition that promises to have the best upcoming players in the world, with a lot of talent and the potential to reach the best leagues in the world, a great match awaits us tomorrow in what will be the first date of the U-17 World Cup.
How is the Argentina U-17 team coming along?
Argentina's national team in their last match came from a 3-2 defeat against Brazil, the Albiceleste will start their World Cup against Senegal, a match that promises to be one of the closest, the South American team has a very strong project and looks to be one of the most solid teams to win this World Cup, so Argentina arrives to another World Cup in its history, with all the illusion of doing a great role.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Argentina vs Senegal in the group stage of the U-17 World Cup. The match will take place at the legendary Jalak Harupat Soreang Stadium at 06:00.